The 17th Philippine SME Business Expo and Conference (PHILSME) Entrepreneur and Franchise Edition, held Nov. 28-29 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, drew 10,000 visitors, connecting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with 180 brands offering business tools, technologies, franchise models, and growth solutions.

PHILSME CEO and Managing Director Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla led the event and shared: “PHILSME is built for SMEs — to help them find solutions, partners, and opportunities that move them forward. The quality of engagement at the 17th edition reflects how intentional entrepreneurs have become in choosing the right tools for growth.”

Delivering the keynote address, DTI Assistant Secretary Grace Baluyan highlighted the scale of the enterprise sector: “MSMEs constitute nearly all business establishments in the country, with over 99% of registered enterprises belonging to the micro, small, and medium-enterprise category.”

A strong lineup of business mentors and industry practitioners led learning sessions throughout the event, including Francis Kong, Dean Pax Lapid, Jonathan Yabut, Myrna ‘Mommy Negosyo’ Natividad, Reymond ‘Boss RDR’ Delos Reyes, Kimberly ‘Kimilu’ Lu, and Kween Yasmin. Corporate leaders also shared essential perspectives, including Norman Cloyd B. Sebastian, Vice President, Sales Distribution Department — Marketing Division, Toyota Motor Philippines, who discussed SME mobility and operational scaling, and Joseph Jerome Francia, First Vice President and Head of Operations, GMA International, who headed the GMA Pinoy TV panel “From Overseas to Own Business: Empowering OFWs to Become Entrepreneurs,” providing practical views on transitioning from overseas employment into business ownership.

Two PHILSME community events also took place during the expo: the PHILSME Business Network New Members Awarding Ceremony and a focused Networking Night attended by PHILSME Network members, exhibitors, and sponsors.

Exhibitors reported that the 17th edition delivered exceptionally deep engagement, with SMEs taking time to analyze solution fit, explore implementation steps, and initiate early-stage partnership discussions. Many described this expo as one of the strongest PHILSME editions in terms of visitor preparedness and seriousness.

Supported by 19 sponsors including Toyota Motor Philippines as Diamond Sponsor and Platinum Sponsors GCash for Business, Taho Story, USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, Benchmark, and Canva, the expo registered strong business activity across sectors.

Momentum from the 17th edition has led many exhibitors to begin reserving their space for the 18th PHILSME on May 22-23, 2026 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. Companies looking to tap into this demand and meet their revenue targets can secure exhibition slots at philsme.com/exhibit. To explore partnership and sponsorship opportunities, visit philsme.com.

