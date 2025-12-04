This festive season, Dusit Thani Manila invites guests to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year through Timeless Traditions, a thoughtfully curated collection of experiences that embody the joy, warmth, and elegance of the holidays. From luxurious stays and exquisite dining to serene spa indulgences, each moment is designed to bring loved ones together in the spirit of gratitude and celebration.

Stay, Celebrate, and Cherish

Immerse yourself in the beauty of the season with exclusive room packages designed to make your holidays truly unforgettable.

Christmas Rush Room Package

Starting at PHP 6,800++ for Dusit Gold members, this offer includes buffet breakfast for two adults and two children (11 years old and below), a charming festive keepsake, and a 20% discount on buffet dining (excluding Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1).

New Year Escape Room Package

Welcome 2026 in style with rates from PHP 11,050++ per room per night for Dusit Gold members. The package includes breakfast for two adults and two children, two entrance tickets to the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party, and a special New Year turn-down amenity — all designed to make the transition to the new year truly memorable.

An Exquisite Welcome to 2026

From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, join us for an unforgettable countdown experience featuring VIP tables, premium beverages, and festive bites in an elegant setting.

Choose your perfect spot for the night:

Lobby VIP Tables

Php 22,000 net (Table of 4) | Php 30,000 net (Table of 6)

Includes a bottle of champagne, unlimited red or white wine, premium spirits, beer, sodas, and chilled juices, complemented by a charcuterie platter

Mezzanine VIP Tables

Php 12,000 net (Table of 4) | Php 18,000 net (Table of 6)

Includes a bottle of Chandon Brut, unlimited red or white wine, premium spirits, beer, sodas, and chilled juices, served with a charcuterie platter

Festive Flavours: Dining to Remember

At The Pantry, guests can look forward to lavish buffet spreads featuring both international and local favourites:

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) — Lunch at PHP 3,200++ | Dinner at PHP 3,800++

Lunch at PHP 3,200++ | Dinner at PHP 3,800++ Christmas Day (Dec. 25) — Lunch & Dinner at PHP 3,500++

Lunch & Dinner at PHP 3,500++ New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) — Dinner at PHP 3,950++

Dinner at PHP 3,950++ New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2026) — Brunch at PHP 2,800++

Live entertainment and signature beverages set the perfect tone for an elegant celebration.

At Benjarong, the hotel’s signature Thai restaurant, guests may delight in festive à la carte selections or indulge in the five-course New Year’s Eve Dinner at PHP 4,500++ per person, inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine and two tickets to the Countdown Party. Private dining rooms for up to 12 guests are also available with a consumable minimum of PHP 40,000 per room.

At UMU, the festivities take on a refined Japanese flair with exquisite sushi and sashimi, premium A5 Wagyu, and signature sukiyaki — all served in an atmosphere of understated sophistication.

Gifts of Taste and Elegance

The art of gifting is redefined through Dusit Thani Manila’s Festive Hampers, each curated to bring joy and refinement to your celebrations.

Premier Hamper at PHP 3,950 net — featuring gourmet delights such as Orell’s banana chips, raspberry chocolate cookies, festive grissini sticks, and more.

Grand Hamper at PHP 5,950 net — inclusive of all Premier items, plus panettone, gingerbread biscuits, and a bottle of fine wine.

Orders may be placed by calling +63 (2) 7238-8888 or emailing restaurant.dtmn@dusit.com.

A Season of Wellness

The holidays are also a time to pause, reflect, and rejuvenate. Devarana Spa offers a festive treatment that combines indulgence with tranquillity — enjoy a Gingerbread Body Scrub and a Therapeutic Massage starting at PHP 3,288 net.

Available until Dec. 31, 2025, this experience is a perfect way to restore balance amid the festive celebrations.

Celebrate the spirit of the festive season with Dusit Thani Manila — where timeless traditions meet modern elegance. For reservations on Dusit Thani Manila’s festive offers, guests can visit https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani-manila/ or call +63 (2) 7238-8888.

