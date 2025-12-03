At Security Bank, corporate and commercial banking goes beyond traditional financial services—it’s about crafting tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of every client. For John Cary Ong, Executive Vice-President and Wholesale Banking Segment Head, this philosophy is rooted in flexibility—in both how the Bank chooses how to engage with its customers and how it leverages on technology to make bank solutions work harder.

The Wholesale Banking Segment’s stellar performance reflects this strengthened commitment, achieving a 20.8% year-on-year increase in revenues (net of interest expense) for the first nine months of 2025.

“The game-changer for our new platform was really the whole architecture,” Ong shared. Unlike traditional systems that limit customization, this new platform—Security Bank Enterprise—was built with a modular structure and full source code ownership, enabling the Bank to adjust every detail to meet client needs. “We could modify it based on what our customers needed,” Ong added, “making it safer, more reliable, and accessible anytime, anywhere.”

Embedded innovation: QR PH and strategic partnerships

The Bank’s commitment to flexibility is evident in how it reimagined the rollout of the QRPH system, a national standard for QR code-based payments in the Philippines. While most banks adopted QRPH for merchant acquiring, the Bank integrated it as part of its collection solution suite within its Wholesale Banking Segment—responding directly to merchant feedback for a more seamless and cost-effective integration.

“We weren’t thinking about it from a merchant acquiring perspective,” Ong explained. “That gave us the freedom to design a solution that was scalable and practical. Other providers might require you to purchase a POS terminal, but with us, you can simply print out a QR code.”

Over the past year, the Bank successfully onboarded a wide range of merchants—including B2B enterprises—demonstrating the platform’s versatility and offering lower fees that helped businesses streamline collections.

This client-centric approach extended into strategic partnerships with platforms like MySuki, forming an ecosystem that embedded banking services into everyday operations. The collaboration with MySuki supported over 1.2 million sari-sari stores through inventory financing and Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) services.

“The reason we partnered with industry leaders is to create solutions that make a real difference for our clients. Every collaboration was meant to help them achieve success and thrive in their own ecosystems. That, I believe, is what truly sets us apart,” Ong said.

Sustainability and risk management: A balanced vision

Sustainability is another cornerstone of Security Bank’s strategy. “We understood the impact of environmental and social issues on our reputation and our clients’ businesses,” Ong explained. The Bank encouraged responsible business practices and compliance with sustainability regulations. One initiative was the Solar Rooftop Financing Program, which offered clients access to financing and free technical evaluations from in-house renewable energy experts.

Despite the rapid pace of innovation, Ong underscored the importance of discipline and risk management. The Bank employed data-driven early warning systems and risk-mitigated products like supply chain financing to protect both the bank and its clients. “We want to continue serving our customers, but we also need to manage the risks involved,” he said.

Looking ahead: Bespoke as a philosophy

As Security Bank continues to evolve, Ong remains confident in its direction. “The sky is the limit, but we are focused on the right target markets to ensure the best returns,” he reflected. For him, bespoke solutions were more than a buzzword—they were a philosophy: tailoring services, products, and partnerships to fit each client’s needs.

