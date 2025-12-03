SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) reinforced its push for climate resilience as Vice-President for Design, Innovation and Strategy Jessica Sy joined regional policy makers and development leaders at the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction’s Women International Network for Disaster Risk Reduction (WIN DRR) Excellence Awards in Bangkok on Nov. 25.

SM Prime, known for its ESG+R sustainability framework, has supported the WIN DRR program since 2021 through a partnership with the Australian government. The initiative highlights women across the Asia-Pacific region working to lower disaster risk and strengthen community preparedness amid more frequent climate-related events.

This year’s awards drew more than 200 nominations, with the panel naming seven Rising Stars and seven Excellence Award finalists.

Indonesia’s Nashin Mahtani, who heads the Disaster Map Foundation (Yayasan Peta Bencana), received the Rising Star Award for expanding real-time risk-mapping systems used by millions across Southeast Asia.

Kiribati’s Takena Redfern, acting director of the country’s Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management Division, won the Excellence Award for leading work on the nation’s “Early Warnings for All” roadmap.

Ms. Sy said the honorees demonstrate how timely data, early warning systems and community-focused solutions can reduce disaster impacts and build long-term resilience. “It’s an initiative we deeply believe in,” she said.

A panel discussion on women’s leadership in disaster risk reduction followed the ceremony, featuring Asia Pacific College President Maria Teresita Pastor Medado.

The event concluded with a consultation on WIN DRR’s future direction, with SM Prime represented by Atty. Pearly Joan Jayagan Turley, senior assistant vice-president for Corporate Compliance and program director of SM CARES for Women.

