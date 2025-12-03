Ortigas Land continues to reinforce its long-standing commitment to shaping master-planned communities as it advances the development of The Galleon, a two-tower mixed-use landmark rising along ADB Avenue in Ortigas Center. Now in its 94th year, the company remains one of the country’s most enduring real estate developers — building estates and commercial centers that have defined Metro Manila’s urban landscape for generations.

At the heart of this milestone development is Residences at The Galleon, a premium residential tower designed to elevate modern city living within one of the metro’s busiest and most connected business districts. The project offers thoughtfully planned homes that cater to professionals, families, and long-term investors who want the convenience of an integrated lifestyle within Ortigas Center.

A RARE MIXED-USE ESTATE IN ORTIGAS CENTER

The Galleon is one of the few fully integrated developments in the Ortigas CBD, combining office, residential, and retail components in a single address. This integration enhances convenience and accessibility for homeowners and strengthens long-term value for the entire estate.

The project’s office offering, Offices at The Galleon, continues to progress according to its construction timeline and is pursuing LEED certification, underscoring Ortigas Land’s commitment to sustainability in its modern commercial properties. The advancement of the office tower further supports the positioning of the estate as a thoughtfully planned destination for work, life, and leisure.

A HOME DESIGNED FOR MODERN LIFESTYLES

Residences at The Galleon offers homes characterized by clean lines, modern finishes, and efficient layouts that create a calm and comfortable living environment. Generous windows bring natural light into each unit, while contemporary design choices ensure that spaces feel inviting, intuitive, and suited to today’s evolving urban lifestyles.

To enhance everyday convenience, units come with smart home capability, allowing residents to control selected features remotely. Each homeowner also receives two years of complimentary Globe fiber connectivity, ensuring seamless work-from-home setups, uninterrupted entertainment, and smooth day-to-day digital usage in their homes.

AMENITIES THAT SUPPORT REST, WELLNESS, AND CONNECTION

Residents at The Galleon enjoy a curated suite of amenities designed to complement both active and leisurely lifestyles. A swimming pool and landscaped outdoor areas offer quiet moments of relaxation within the city, while a fully equipped fitness center provides space for daily wellness routines.

Versatile function rooms accommodate gatherings, celebrations, and meetings, and dedicated leisure spaces — such as entertainment rooms and a golf simulator within the game room — provide a variety of recreational options for residents of all ages. Integrated retail options situated within The Galleon offer residents added comfort and convenience.

A PRIME LOCATION FOR CONNECTIVITY AND EVERYDAY CONVENIENCE

Situated in Ortigas Center, Residences at The Galleon stands at the intersection of major commercial, medical, retail, and educational institutions. Its location provides access to key business hubs and benefits from ongoing infrastructure improvements that continue to enhance mobility across the metro.

Residents are within walking distance of corporate headquarters, shopping centers, and public transport links, allowing them to move effortlessly between work, home, and lifestyle destinations.

A PRIME ADDRESS WITHIN AN ESTABLISHED CBD

With limited new residential supply in the Ortigas CBD and continued demand for centrally located homes, Residences at The Galleon offers an appealing proposition for both end-users and investors. Its placement within a mixed-use development, combined with Ortigas Center’s stability as a commercial district, supports long-term desirability and value retention.

As Offices at The Galleon advances and the development continues to take shape, homeowners can look forward to a vibrant and connected community designed to meet the needs of the modern urban resident.

ORTIGAS LAND’S CONTINUING LEGACY

Approaching a century of building transformative communities, Ortigas Land remains dedicated to creating developments that balance accessibility, convenience, and long-term value. Residences at The Galleon reflects this ongoing commitment — offering a premium home within a thoughtfully planned development designed for the future.

For over nine decades, Ortigas Land has built masterplanned communities that stand the test of time. Its landmark developments — Capitol Commons, Greenhills Center, Circulo Verde, and Ortigas East — reflect the company’s commitment building great places for life. Learn more at www.ortigas.land.

