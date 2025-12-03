As the nation recovers from a series of powerful typhoons and earthquakes, Globe is shining a light on how technology, guided by purpose, can help rebuild lives and strengthen communities.

At Globe’s recent BluePrint event, themed “Lighting Up the Season with Purposeful Connectivity & Meaningful Connections,” the company showcased how its platforms and partnerships transform digital connections into acts of compassion and collective recovery.

Rebuilding Communities Through Connectivity and Compassion

From July to November, the Philippines was hit by multiple natural disasters, including Super-Typhoon Nando, Typhoon Opong, Typhoon Tino, and most recently, Super-Typhoon Uwan. Globe responded through its Globe of Good initiative, deploying Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations in 29 sites and providing relief assistance to over 9,000 families.

Beyond emergency relief, Globe continues to drive long-term recovery through its digital giving platforms such as Globe Rewards, GoGIVE, G-Gantic Goals, and the Hapag Movement, enabling customers to turn everyday actions into meaningful support for affected communities.

Turning Everyday Connections into Collective Action

For 2025, over 309,000 Globe customers have donated through Globe Rewards, raising over P5 million for NGO partners. Meanwhile, GoGIVE has engaged over 43,000 contributors, generating 2.9 billion hearts to support advocacies in disaster relief, child protection, women empowerment, environmental conservation, medical assistance, and many more.

Through G-Gantic Goals earlier this year, more than 150,000 participants came together to raise P1.5 million for the Pawssion Project. In addition, Globe was able to donate tablets to five public schools nationwide, in partnership with Ayala Foundation, Inc. and Khan Academy Philippines. These efforts show that even small gestures can create a lasting impact when shared at scale.

Through the Essentials button of the GlobeOne app, students, parents, and teachers can now access Khan Academy, which offers lessons in STEM, digital literacy, online safety, and essential life skills, available anytime, anywhere. In addition, the Kaagapay Donations Portal is also available in the Essentials platform of the app, where donors can contribute to nonstock, nonprofit organizations that deliver essential services to vulnerable groups.

Lighting Up the Holidays with Hope and Purpose

This Christmas, Globe invites customers to continue being a force for good by donating Rewards points via the GlobeOne app, joining GoGIVE, or supporting G-Gantic Goals to help fund recovery and rehabilitation efforts. “At Globe, we believe that technology should serve a higher purpose, one that uplifts lives and brings people together, especially in times of need,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe. “Through Globe of Good, we are showing that every connection, every click, and every customer action can light the way toward recovery and resilience.”

Globe also paid tribute to its partner NGOs, who serve as on-the-ground champions delivering critical aid, education, and nourishment to communities nationwide.

A Season of Shared Light

By combining connectivity with compassion, Globe, through its GlobeOne app continues to enable its customers for Social Good, empowering Filipinos to connect with purpose and help each other rise stronger. This holiday season, Globe celebrates the power of shared humanity, proving that when technology is driven by empathy, every connection becomes a light that helps rebuild the nation.

For more information about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

