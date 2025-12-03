Filipino freelancers need financial tools that not only make it easy to receive payments but also lower transaction fees and offer competitive foreign exchange rates, empowering them to fully tap global opportunities.

This was highlighted in a round-table discussion with the freelancer community, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and GCash, the country’s leading finance super app.

The industry launch, titled “Shaping the Future of Borderless Work: Enabling a Globally Competitive Filipino Gig Economy,” discussed how fintech players like GCash can work with the government to support freelancers, help Filipino talent thrive even more in the global market, and strengthen the country’s shift toward truly borderless work.

Addressing the pain points

Freelancers Louise Jen Manalo and Dana Krystelle Novales shared their pride in how Filipino talents are equipped with world-class skill sets — capabilities that empower them to confidently attract and work with clients from around the world.

However, the online remote workers pointed out that many Filipinos still struggle to navigate the freelance work setup because they lack access to the right digital financial tools. Such platforms can help them easily receive payments and settle transactions, especially from clients abroad.

“Hopefully, in the future, more technology innovations [will be available] for us freelancers so it would be easier to pay your taxes, to get your service payments from your client, and know where to put your money,” Manalo said.

“It would be nice in the future of freelancing, borderless work to have a one-stop finance shop,” Novales added.

BSP Bank Officer IV Ailyn Lau, in response, shared that the government and private sector can leverage each other’s strengths to develop innovative financial tools that address the users’ pain points. “Our responsibility is to ensure that all of these products and services have guardrails to ensure that they’re safe and efficient,” she stressed.

One of the initiatives shared by Lau was Project Nexus, which aims to connect the domestic instant payment systems of different countries to a cross-border payment platform, allowing instant sending of funds overseas.

“Someday, hopefully, when you open your bank account or e-wallet, you just need to choose from a drop-down list of countries, and you will instantly be able to send money to another country,” Lau said.

But beyond the payment solutions, the government is focusing on upskilling Filipino freelancers. Doing so will equip them with the skills they need to stay competitive, access higher-value projects, and thrive in the global digital economy.

“We are opening doors of opportunity for every Filipino, whether in rural communities or right here in Manila, through training, mentorship, and job-matching programs that prepare them for real participation in digital transformation,” DICT Undersecretary Sarah Sison said.

“The DICT remains firmly at the forefront, ensuring our freelancers and digital workers have the skills and support they need to seize the opportunities of the digital economy,” Sison vowed.

To help freelancers better understand these opportunities, the DTI has created roadmaps in line with the government’s goal of making the Philippines as the Asia’s premier creative hub.

“It is the government’s duty to make sure that every sector is supported either financially or through capacity-building and mentoring,” said Paolo Federico Ramos, Deputy Executive Director of DTI Philippine Creative Industries Development Council Secretariat.

Supporting the gig economy

GCash strongly supports the growing cross-border freelance economy, where millions of Filipinos are participating. With the government aiming to create 8 million digital jobs by 2028, the country’s leading finance super app contributes by providing a financial tool that helps freelancers access global opportunities.

In response, GCash has recently launched the Virtual US Account, allowing Filipino freelancers servicing clients from the United States (US) to receive payments straight to their e-wallet accounts without hidden charges.

Powered by global payments network Meridian Payments US1, the GCash Virtual US Account is the response of the country’s leading finance super app to the usual pain points of freelancers: costly transaction fees and foreign exchange (forex) losses.

The breakthrough product offers lower platform fees2 and competitive foreign exchange costs, enabling remote workers to take home a larger share of their earnings. It also removes high withdrawal fees and hidden charges for a more transparent and rewarding payment experience.

“Through our partnership with Meridian Payments US, we’re empowering Filipino freelancers with faster, more affordable, and more transparent ways to receive payments from the US. The GCash Virtual US Account bridges borders and brings greater financial freedom to millions of Filipinos working in the global digital economy,” GCash General Manager for International Paul Albano said.

Meridian Payments US is an instant payments network that connects wallets, merchants, and financial institutions directly with global banking systems.

Fully verified GCash users are eligible for account opening. To qualify, freelancers must have completed GCash profile information, maintain good account standing, and possess at least one valid Philippine government-issued ID.

Users can transfer funds from different payment platforms, payroll platforms, and marketplaces such as PayPal, Payoneer, Wise, Gusto, Deel, Upwork, Freelancer.com, Fiverr, and Onlinejobs.ph.

This feature is expected to increase the flow of US dollars into the Philippines, with the United States remaining the country’s largest source of remittances. Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas show that around 40% of total cash remittances from January to August this year originated from the US.

“With the GCash Virtual US Account, we’re enabling Filipino freelancers to take full control of their hard-earned income, allowing them to maximize every peso they earn,” Albano concluded.

For more information, visit gcash.com.

1GCash Virtual US Accounts are issued and maintained by Meridian Payments US under a “for benefit of” arrangement. These are not bank accounts and do not qualify as deposits; hence, they are not covered by any deposit insurance schemes.

2Dependent on sending institution

