Phil. Gold Processing & Refining Corp. and Filminera Resources Corp., the two companies operating within the Masbate Gold Project, received prestigious national awards last week, highlighting their commitment to excellence in labor relations, safety, and environmental management.

Phil. Gold has earned the highest distinctions at the 2025 Labor-Management Cooperation (LMC) Awards for Industrial Peace, emerging as one of the nation’s most exemplary programs among 24 finalists across various industries.

The Hall of Fame distinction is awarded to organizations that have demonstrated sustained excellence in labor-management cooperation over multiple years. Phil. Gold has been previously recognized in 2019, 2021 (Special Edition), 2023, and now 2025, reaffirming its consistent record of strong collaboration and industrial harmony.

“Receiving these awards — especially the Hall of Fame recognition — is a true testament to the dedication, collaboration, and sustained commitment everyone contributes day after day,” said Ryan Rusk, President of Phil. Gold Processing & Refining Corp.

“We deeply appreciate all the hard work that made this achievement possible. Our Employee Engagement Committee embodies our belief that open dialogue, shared problem-solving, and respect for every individual lead to a more productive, safe, and unified workplace. We are honored and inspired to continue strengthening this culture of cooperation,” Rusk added.

Phil. Gold was also conferred the coveted Safest Processing Plant Award during the recently concluded Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (ANMSEC), recognizing its outstanding commitment to health and safety systems, risk management, and continuous innovation in plant operations.

In the same event in the ANMSEC, Filminera was honored with the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) — Platinum, the second highest national accolade for exemplary environmental management, rehabilitation efforts, and social development programs in host communities.

Filminera was also recognized as Runner-up for the Safest Mines Award, underscoring its strong mine safety performance and adherence to world-class safety protocols. Further demonstrating excellence in preparedness and crisis response, Filminera emerged as Champion in both the Fire Fighting Competition and the First Aid Competition, showcasing its preparedness and crisis response capabilities.

Phil. Gold is a wholly owned subsidiary of B2Gold Corp., operating the processing plant at the Masbate Gold Project. B2Gold also holds a 40% interest in Filminera, a Filipino company responsible for mining operations.