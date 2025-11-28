From January 2026, Nord Anglia International School Manila will introduce the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), making it the first international school in the Philippines to implement the programme for primary students.

Created by leading educators in the UK, the IPC at NAIS Manila will build on the foundations of the English National Curriculum for core subjects while strengthening students’ inquiry and conceptual understanding.

“We’re incredibly proud that Nord Anglia International School Manila is the only school in the Philippines to offer such a globally respected framework as the International Primary Curriculum,” said Mrs. Alison Fox, Principal of Nord Anglia International School Manila. “This reflects our commitment to leading education innovation.”

Having been benchmarked against 20 international education systems, its learning goals are equivalent to, and often more challenging than national standards. Today, more than 1,000 international schools worldwide use the IPC to deliver a future-ready education.

What sets the IPC apart is its international focus. It encourages curiosity, cultural awareness, and a deeper understanding of the world. Students explore global themes, ask big questions, and learn to appreciate both differences and common ground.

“The IPC nurtures creativity and a genuine love of learning. It empowers our students to think critically, act compassionately, and approach the world with curiosity and confidence,” Mrs. Fox added. “It’s more than a curriculum; it’s a foundation for shaping adaptable, future-ready global citizens.”

By introducing the IPC, Nord Anglia International School Manila is preparing students for a global future. The programme goes beyond academic excellence, equipping learners with the skills, mindset, and perspective to navigate an interconnected world. Students develop adaptability, curiosity, and cultural awareness, allowing them to engage meaningfully with diverse communities. They learn to think critically, collaborate effectively, and approach challenges with empathy and creativity, ensuring they are ready not only for future careers but for life as responsible, globally minded citizens.

The IPC is also implemented in other Nord Anglia schools around the world, reinforcing a shared commitment to global education and consistent learning outcomes across the group.

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we’re shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world’s top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/nais-manila.

