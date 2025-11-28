The Puregold Hakot Relay Run recently became the event du jour among both seasoned and amateur runners when it sparked the adrenaline rush of a competitive race combined with the exciting giveaways of the classic “hakot” experience.

Held at Burnham Green Park on Nov. 22, the Puregold Hakot Relay Run had attendees gushing over the exhilarating experience of grabbing grocery items while competing in the three-kilometer run.

For one, avid runner Sheila Obregon, who joined the event with her husband and 10-year-old child, has been singing the event’s praises online since she completed the three-kilometer run. “Sa lahat ng run, ito ang pinaka-MASAYA!” she wrote on Facebook. “Ganito pala ang feeling ng STRESS-FREE GROCERY.”

In a photo she shared with the UP Running Community, Sheila displayed an array of groceries that included bottled water, soft drinks, biscuits, potato chips, detergent, bath soap, and more. “Muntik na kami walang matulugan,” she jestingly declared. Meantime, in the comments to her post, other runners shared photos of their own grocery hauls from the event. Even more comments, however, expressed eagerness for the chance to participate in future runs.

“Memorable talaga… yung adrenaline na makahakot at sana ‘wag maubusan,” said Sheila. “Andami namin nahakot na freebies at groceries… kaya laking tipid sa budget ngayong taon. Sabi nga ng anak ko, ‘Mi, hanggang new year na stocks natin!’”

Puregold Hakot Relay Run participants competed in teams of three that tagged each other at predetermined points in the race, triggering the “hakot” segment wherein runners could seize grocery items to fill up their sling bags with before tagging their next teammate. To participate, attendees only had to meet a minimum purchase requirement at select Puregold branches, then pay a P500 registration fee.

The prospect of joining a challenging three-kilometer run plus the chance to snatch free groceries drew up to 8,000 quick-footed participants at Burnham Green Park, turning the Puregold Hakot Relay Run into a can’t-miss activity for both individuals and families who had frenzied fun with friends and family.

On his Facebook page, seasoned runner Mac Crisostomo laid out the unforgettable experience he had at the event as he listed the freebies that were up for grabs. “In terms of loots, medal, singlet, and program…hands down, Puregold wins,” he wrote. “Puregold just changed the game in grocery-run events — and raised the bar for years ahead.”

Participant Jericha Llaneta affirmed the same sentiments in a Facebook post that displayed her bountiful haul. “Pinakamasayang fun run/relay run na nasalihan ng family ko,” she wrote. “May pa 25kg na bigas pa… ang swerte!”

With her 25-kg sack of rice and other grocery items she received at the event, Jericha believes that her family brought home two months’ worth of household supplies. “It’s a big help to us po talaga!”

Like Sheila, Lheo Dominguez was another Puregold Hakot Relay Run attendee that competed with his family, though the Dominguez clan came out in full force. “Three teams kame, tatlo kaming magkakapatid kaya bawat family kasali,” Leo said. “In addition, kasama din ang baby naming eight-month-old, karga ni wife.”

In Leo’s own Facebook post, eight-month-old Marielle is shown — front and center — surrounded by her family’s grocery haul: assorted canned goods, toiletries, and snacks.

Apart from providing a backdrop for Marielle’s adorable photo on Facebook, Lheo’s “loot” from the Puregold Hakot Relay Run is actually a timely aid for a family in difficult economic times. “Sobrang importante [ang nakuha namin] due to inflation nowadays. Sa ngayon yung worth 500 mo na mga ilan pirasong groceries lang, di pa puno ung basket. Pero dito sa Puregold Hakot Relay, yung 500 mo halos tatlong pushcart na.”

The prizes so overflowed that some runners were spurred to be generous themselves. Netizen Otp Mar Man chose not to keep much of the haul he picked up. “Most, if not all, of my hakot items, I sent to the province sa biyenan ko,” he said. “Kasi nakita nila mga post ko and I promised that I will give all the prizes na makukuha ko. Bicol-bound na ang mga hakot ko.”

On top of the groceries and the heart-pumping exercise of the Puregold Hakot Relay Run, participants also got to enjoy a memorable concert experience at no additional cost. PPop icons KAIA, G22, Press Hit Play, and the duo of Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca sang their hearts out for all the attendees, adding an additional rush of excitement to the proceedings.

“Malakas at malinaw ang sounds kaya feel na feel,” said Sheila. “Mika and Brent talaga ang inabangan ko!”

Puregold Price Club, Inc. President Vincent Co, who sprinted alongside his loyal customers and members at the event, spoke on the overwhelmingly positive feedback. “It’s humbling to see how much our local running clubs and communities came out in force to support our first running initiative. Our Puregold employees really strived to put together an exciting, competitive day where everyone could share the panalo spirit.”

The gratitude went both ways as the participants also expressed their thanks for the grand event. “Gusto po namin magpasalamat sa lahat ng bumuo ng idea at effort para mag-organize ng run na to,” said Sheila. “Hindi pa kami tumatakbo may pa-grocery na. Sana po hanggang sa mga susunod na Hakot Relay Run, ganito pa rin kasaya.”

“Thank you sa mga nag-uumapaw na mga freebies, pati mga pasabog. Sana mas lalong marame pa sa mga susunod na Puregold Hakot Relay Run,” said Lheo.

For the multitudes in attendance, the only question that matters now is, When’s the next one?

