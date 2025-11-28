The newly inaugurated Evelyn D. Ang/Dāna Charity Ward at St. Luke’s Medical Center Quezon City marks a significant milestone for the St. Luke’s Medical Center Foundation, Inc. (SLMCFI). This remarkable 40-bed facility stands as a testament to the profound impact that compassion and generosity can achieve. Made possible by the heartfelt donation of Mr. Philip Ang, along with the support of another foreign benefactor, the ward embodies the spirit of giving.

“Dāna,” a Sanskrit word signifying the practice of cultivating generosity and uplifting others through selfless giving, perfectly captures the essence of this initiative. More than just an expansion of medical care, the new charity ward reflects a powerful belief: healing is not solely a medical duty, but a shared human responsibility. Through this collective act of kindness, St. Luke’s continues its unwavering commitment to providing hope and healing.

A Legacy Born From Love

The ward was named in honor of Philip Ang’s beloved late wife, Evelyn Ang. Evelyn was renowned for her compassion and generosity — a spirit that now lives on in every patient cared for, every family given hope, and every life transformed within these walls.

Mr. Philip Ang’s remarkable donation stands as a testament to how a single act of kindness can spark generations of healing. His generosity set this transformation in motion, creating a ripple effect that the entire community can now nurture and expand.

This is more than just a space for healing — it is a lasting legacy of love and compassion, a tribute to Evelyn D. Ang’s extraordinary heart, and a beacon of hope for those in need.

A Sanctuary of Healing for Those Who Need It Most

The mission of the Evelyn D. Ang/Dāna Ward is clear: to ensure that quality healthcare is available to all, especially to patients who face financial hardship. Built under the vision and commitment of the St. Luke’s Foundation, the ward provides compassionate, world-class medical care without burdening families with overwhelming costs.

From the moment you enter the Dana ward, you feel its purpose. The environment is peaceful, thoughtfully designed, and centered on patient care. Each room offers comfort and privacy, while the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and staff care for patients with kindness, respect, and unwavering commitment.

A Vision of Healing and Equity

The Evelyn D. Ang/Dāna Ward stands as a powerful testament to St. Luke’s unwavering dedication to closing the healthcare gap in the Philippines. By extending high-quality medical and surgical services to underserved patients, the ward delivers life-changing procedures, reinforcing the institution’s mission to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in receiving the care they deserve.

By seamlessly integrating with St. Luke’s renowned medical teams, advanced technologies, and established systems, the ward guarantees that indigent patients receive the same uninterrupted, world-class care as any other patient. This is more than just a charity initiative — it is a bold affirmation of St. Luke’s core mission: to make world-class healthcare accessible to every Filipino, regardless of circumstance.

The Evelyn D. Ang/Dāna Ward goes beyond simply providing access; it redefines what compassionate, equitable healthcare can look like, proving that excellence and empathy belong together at the heart of every healing journey.

A Testament to Shared Compassion

For Dr. Benjamin S.A. Campomanes, Jr., President of the SLMCFI, the Evelyn D. Ang/Dāna Ward stands as a cornerstone of the Foundation’s broader efforts toward inclusive and sustainable healthcare.

“Evelyn D. Ang/Dāna Ward is more than a facility. It’s really a movement of collective generosity,” said Dr. Campomanes. “Each donation represents a life changed. It’s a model of how generosity can be institutionalized to create systemic impact, helping families find hope and healing when they need it most.”

Sustaining Compassion Through Community Giving

Although the Evelyn D. Ang/Dāna Ward was built through a profound act of philanthropy, its continued mission depends on ongoing support. Every donation — no matter how small — directly helps provide essential services.

When you contribute, you become part of Evelyn Ang’s legacy of compassion. You give a parent peace of mind, a child another chance to heal, and a struggling family the support they desperately need.

Be Part of This Legacy of Hope

The St. Luke’s Foundation invites the community to join in sustaining the Evelyn D. Ang/Dāna Ward’s mission. Together, we can ensure that this remarkable gift continues to shine as a beacon of hope — one that reaches every person in need, regardless of their circumstances.

Your generosity can keep this legacy alive.

Your kindness can help save a life.

Your support can carry Evelyn Ang’s spirit of love into the future.

Hope lives here — and with your help, it will thrive for generations.

Contact Information:

St. Luke’s Medical Center Foundation, Inc.

http://www.stlukesfoundation.org.ph/

slmcfoundation@stlukes.com.ph

BGC: (632) 8789-7000 ext. 5076

Rizal Dr. cor. 32nd St., BGC, Taguig

QC: (632) 8723-0101 ext. 3823

279 E. Rodriguez Sr. Blvd., Kalusugan, Quezon City

