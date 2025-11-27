In buying a property or choosing a home, buyers always look for its long-term value and lasting legacy. That’s exactly what Ongpin Tower offers to individuals and families who look for a sound investment, securing for a brighter future.

“Ongpin Tower is not just a home but a legacy investment,” shared the Chief Operating Officer of Keen and Worth Property Developers, Inc., Kimberly Wong. “It redefines Chinatown living with its blend of luxury, heritage, and opportunity.”

OWN A LEGACY, BUILD YOUR FUTURE

There is no doubt that Ongpin Tower is a good investment for its unparalleled visibility, accessibility, and prestige. The 52-storey residential tower takes pride with its power address, rising on a rare tri-corner lot at the intersection of Ongpin, Gonzalo Puyat, and F. Torres streets at the heart of the world’s oldest Chinatown — Binondo.

It’s right in the smack of one of Manila’s historic and bustling districts where commercial and residential demand remains consistently high. Ongpin Tower is within easy reach and access to schools, medical centers, churches & places of worship, shopping malls, and more.

Its strategic location enhances property value and ensures stronger capital appreciation over time. This makes Ongpin Tower a perfect choice for investors seeking stable rental income from professionals, business owners, and expatriates looking for premium city living.

“Buying a unit at Ongpin Tower is not just owning a home — it’s securing an investment in the most sought-after address in Chinatown,” Ms. Wong added.

LIVING IN STYLE

Ongpin Tower stands tall with its modern and timeless architectural design, adding it to the list of iconic landmarks in Manila. Its rare tri-corner lot advantage adds premium to its value making it a smart investment. On top of its solid investment potential, the residential tower is a perfect enclave for Filipino-Chinese individuals and families who value legacy, location, and long-term investment.

Residents enjoy exclusive access to family-centric amenities such as sky park, helipad, pool, gym, and function rooms — features that elevate both living experience and market value.

The 226-residential unit tower features elegant finishes giving residents ease, comfort and privacy they deserve. Each unit is built with high-quality handover provisions from trusted global brands such as Daikin, Electrolux, American Standard, and Panasonic — ensuring durability and long-term comfort.

“The Filipino-Chinese family values serve as our guide in the whole architectural design of Ongpin Tower,” stressed Ms. Wong. “That’s why we want to make sure that space for togetherness, privacy when needed, and flexibility for every life stage are in place and fully enjoyed by our residents.”

TOPPING OFF THIS DECEMBER

Ongpin Tower is in full swing with Second Quarter of 2027 as target date of completion and turnover. This first and flagship project of Keen and Worth Property Developers, Inc. will have its topping off on Dec. 6, 2025.

To discover more about Ongpin Tower, click https://ongpintower.com or you may call at +63917-858-5555 for further queries.

