Success is not about luck. It is the result of smart, conscious decisions. And when it comes to your future, few choices matter more than the ones you make about money.

Every peso you will save, spend, or invest will shape your future. Any other choice that deviates from the smart ones can lead to debt and stress. The smart choices will open doors. Doors to your freedom, to more options, and to better peace of mind.

Think of decisions on money as building blocks. Each stack represents each of your goals — graduate from college, start a business, buy a house, travel to your heart’s delight, or even retire early. Choosing to save and spend wisely might seem simple and small now, but it is how success begins.

When it comes to money matters, you do not need to be a finance expert. You just need to be informed. Understanding the basics of money management gives you control and helps you see opportunities instead of missing them. The key is to gain smart money management habits early. Hence, start the habit now.

Start by setting clear goals by knowing and taking to heart what you are saving for. Ask questions and learn about your available options. Think before you spend by weighing your rewards, your options, and your priorities. Keep on learning by staying updated on financial information. When at a crossroad in making decisions, you can never go wrong when you always go back to your goals.

Saving in a bank is a solid first decision. Not only is it safe and secure. It is also protected, thanks to the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC), the government instrumentality mandated to protect depositors and promote financial stability. Through the protection provided by the PDIC, bank deposits are insured up to ₱1 million per depositor, per bank. Not only will savings in a bank help you prepare for big moments from emergencies to other life goals, maintaining a bank deposit also helps build discipline — the discipline of making saving a habit. In short, keeping your money safe in the bank means keeping your goals safe, too.

American author, coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins said it best: “It is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.” So, start the learning process today, as we observe the Economic and Financial Literacy Week. Learn, save, and make smart choices that will support your goals. Because your goal, your future is not something that will just happen. It is something you need to create.

