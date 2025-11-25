The beachfront resort is set to open in 2028 with 60 suites and villas, where barefoot luxury meets cultural soul

The Ascott Limited Philippines, the globally recognized serviced residence and hospitality brand, hit new heights in its expansion efforts by leading the groundbreaking of its landmark property in Siargao, Balai Dajao by Preference Hotels. Set to open in 2028 in the coastal area of General Luna, Siargao, Balai Dajao serves as Ascott Philippines’ first foray into resort properties. The beachfront development is also the pioneering project of Preference Hotels with Ascott Philippines, as it becomes the sixth brand under the company’s growing portfolio, joining Ascott, Somerset, Citadines, lyf, and Oakwood.

Preference Hotels is a collection of nine properties across four countries, each bearing its own identity and concept that reflects its location’s cultural heritage, unique architecture, and natural beauty. Balai Dajao, for one, is designed to showcase the wonders and heritage of Siargao, while testifying to Ascott’s dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and bespoke services.

Balai Dajao is set to offer 60 suites and villas that combine barefoot luxury and cultural soul. It will feature signature dining concepts and a holistic spa experience inspired by the island’s healing traditions. There will also be spots of beach and garden villas alongside lagoon hotel suites, catering to the diverse accommodation preferences of its guests. To be anticipated as well is Balai Dajao’s wide range of facilities, including a resort pool, eco-gym, wellness spa, all-day dining restaurant, beach bar, events hall, and lounge, promising an immersive getaway in an island paradise.

Designed by the world-renowned firm, Mañosa Architects — known for designing iconic resorts and institutional structures such as the Coconut Palace and the EDSA Shrine, the property pays tribute to Filipino artistry, neo-vernacular elegance, and the timeless spirit of Siargao. Every detail pays homage to the spirit of Siargao, harmonizing cultural heritage with sustainable luxury.

As part of Ascott’s portfolio, Balai Dajao follows green building practices and sustainability benchmarks. The property’s structure and operations are developed to promote the local culture and heritage while having a positive environmental impact. Designed by Mañosa Architects, the property uses natural, sustainable, and climate-responsive materials, rooted in the firm’s philosophy. Additionally, its signature dining concepts will focus on locally sourced ingredients and partnerships with local artisans.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Balai Dajao owners, project managers, architects, and local dignitaries joined hands for a symbolic groundbreaking shovel ceremony. Keeping true to the spirit of Siargao, a world-famous surfing spot, guests also signed a Balai Dajao surfboard to commemorate the historic event.

