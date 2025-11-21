Billed as the country’s biggest lifestyle and property showcase of the year, the SM Development Corp. (SMDC) Good Life Expo 2025 promises an equally memorable spectacle of live performances to go with all the interactive experiences and exclusive real estate deals. The event is open to the public and runs from Nov. 21-23 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Headlining the three-day expo are the “Concert King” Martin Nievera, a beloved icon from the 80’s onwards, who opens the festivities on Friday, followed by Baguio-based rock collective and Gen Z favorites DILAW on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sunday’s finale features the renowned alt-rock act, Hale, whose music resonates strongly with Millennials.

The curated lineup of main acts reflects how SMDC caters to various profiles and preferences. This year, the award-winning developer introduced its groundbreaking brand refresh that sharpened its portfolio into three segments, SMDC Heights for urban achievers, SMDC Nature for suburban nesters, and SMDC Symphony Homes for life upgraders. Each category offers a distinct way of living, designed to meet different lifestyles and life stages as communities that evolve with people and deliver value that lasts across generations.

The SMDC Good Life Expo 2025 serves as the perfect venue to learn more about the new segments. Homebuyers, investors, and lifestyle enthusiasts can explore immersive lifestyle zones that feature the three categories and reflect the brand’s commitment to creating accessible, sustainable, and life-centered communities. The SMDC Heights lifestyle zone also features the exciting VR Sky Living experience, reflecting the refinement of city dwellers, while the SMDC Nature area has an Eco-Play Zone, showing the loose and relaxed vibe of those who want to live in more serene settings. Lastly, the SMDC Symphony Homes lifestyle zone presents the Good Life Family Fun Stop with a claw machine and Tic-Tac-Throw game, highlighting the bond and energy of families who want a house and a lot more.

Participating in an activity from one of the lifestyle zones earns a stamp on the “Good Life Expo Passport,” and collecting all three stamps wins amazing prizes. Aside from the fun activities, guests can also enjoy exclusive property deals, on-the-spot home-loan pre-qualification from BDO and Chinabank, and curated home-styling packages from SMDC’s home-furnishing partners, Our Home, SM Home, and IKEA. SMDC’s other partners for the Good Life Expo 2025 include Pag-IBIG Fund and Candid Coffee.

There are exciting augmented reality setups as well that allow guests to visualize their future homes, strike a pose at glam bots and themed photo areas, and join games to win prizes that include limited-edition Good Life Expo merchandise and SM Gift Certificates. Visitors can also indulge in complimentary premium coffee, fresh wellness juices, or ice cream throughout the weekend.

Aside from the expo’s headliners, there will be other guest performers and musical acts throughout the three-day event, including Solace Out the Door, David La Sol, YDen, and more.

For updates and registration, visit www.smdc.com or follow @TheOfficialSMDC on social media.

