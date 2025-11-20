Filminera Resources Corp. and Phil. Gold Processing & Refining Corp., two companies operating within the Masbate Gold Project (MGP), reach a remarkable health and safety milestone of seven (7) consecutive years — a total of 2,557 days — without a Lost Time Injury (LTI). This achievement represents over 44.9 million worker hours (employees and contractors combined) of incident-free operations, a world-class safety performance rarely achieved in the global mining industry.

Phil. Gold is a 100% subsidiary of B2Gold Corp. and operates the processing plant located at the MGP. B2Gold also holds a 40% interest in Filminera, a Filipino company that operates the mine.

Ryan Rusk, president of Phil. Gold said, “Reaching seven years LTI-free in a high-risk industry is extraordinarily rare. It stands as a powerful testament to what we can accomplish when we work together with a single purpose: ensuring that everyone goes home safe and healthy at the end of every shift.”

Behind the seven-year record is an extensive and consistent focus on prevention, awareness, and leadership: 20,853 pre-start safety crew talks; 9,352 workplace inspections; 5,208 leadership safety observations; 1,967 individual training sessions; 2,525,817 corrective actions and hazard identifications; and 5,033 high-risk corrective actions addressed.

These figures reflect a robust safety management system that has been fully operationalized and embraced across all levels of the organization — from front-line workers to management. Values-based leadership, continuous training, and employee-driven initiatives have ensured that safety is embedded in every shift and every decision.

“This milestone was reached through the hard work, vigilance, and dedication of every individual on site. Safety at MGP is not just a policy — it is a culture lived daily through leadership commitment, values-based decision-making, and proactive prevention,” said Cris Acosta, president of Filminera.

The Masbate Gold Project continues to raise the bar for safety and sustainability in mining, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible operations and the well-being of its people and host communities.

