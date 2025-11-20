Grand Hyatt Manila proudly celebrates a landmark year of recognition, having been named Best Business Hotel — Manila at the Business Traveller Asia Pacific Awards, and Best Hotel — Manila at the TTG Travel Awards, while also earning a coveted spot in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection, ranking among the Top 3 Best City Hotels in the Philippines at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, and securing the Top 2 Best Hotel in the Philippines at DestinAsian’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

These accolades affirm Grand Hyatt Manila’s position as a premier destination for discerning business and leisure travelers, setting the benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region.

The Business Traveller Asia Pacific Awards, held on Oct. 21, 2025 at The Westin, Singapore, celebrates the very best in airlines, hotels, and travel services across the region, spotlighting excellence in comfort, innovation, and loyalty. The prestigious ceremony brings together industry leaders and travelers to honor standout performers in the competitive Asia-Pacific market.

The TTG Travel Awards, established in 1989, are among the most prestigious honors in the Asia-Pacific travel industry. Grand Hyatt Manila’s win under the Travel Supplier category was determined solely by votes from travel consultants, tour operators, and destination management companies. The official awarding ceremony was held on Sept. 25, 2025 at Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok, Thailand.

In August, Grand Hyatt Manila was included in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection, a prestigious recognition that upholds the hotel’s commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality. As one of only 20 hotels in the Philippines selected by MICHELIN’s anonymous inspectors, Grand Hyatt Manila has been honored for its outstanding architecture, distinctive personality, and consistently high standards of service.

The Guide describes the property as “a high-rise hospitality on an impressive scale. Its rooms and suites feature large windows, marble bathrooms, and warm wood finishes, along with expansive city views. Dining is a highlight, from a theatrical 3D dinner at The Peak to dim sum and dry-aged steaks across the property. With a club lounge, spa, and one of the city’s largest pools, Grand Hyatt Manila offers a nuanced stay for both work trips and weekend escapes.”

Further cementing its reputation, Grand Hyatt Manila was recognized by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, a trusted authority in global travel and lifestyle, which celebrates excellence across hotels, resorts, airlines, and destinations. The hotel ranked among the Top 3 Best City Hotels in the Philippines, reflecting its appeal to sophisticated urban travelers.

Additionally, DestinAsian, a leading travel and lifestyle magazine for the Asia-Pacific region, honored Grand Hyatt Manila with the Top 2 Best Hotel in the Philippines in its 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, a distinction voted by its discerning readership who value quality, service, and unforgettable experiences.

“To be recognized by Business Traveller Asia Pacific, TTG Asia, MICHELIN Guide, Travel + Leisure, and DestinAsian in a single year is a profound honor,” said Roger Habermacher, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Manila. “Each accolade reflects the trust and admiration of our guests, industry peers, and global experts. These milestones are a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence, and they inspire us to continue redefining luxury hospitality in the Philippines and beyond.”

Located in the heart of Bonifacio Global City, Grand Hyatt Manila continues to elevate the guest experience with expansive event spaces, refined accommodations, and world-class dining. These recent distinctions underscore the hotel’s pursuit of excellence and its growing influence in the global hospitality landscape.

Located in the heart of Bonifacio Global City, Grand Hyatt Manila continues to elevate the guest experience with expansive event spaces, refined accommodations, and world-class dining. These recent distinctions underscore the hotel's pursuit of excellence and its growing influence in the global hospitality landscape.

