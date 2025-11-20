The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) concluded the 20th Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE) from Oct. 28-30, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, featuring 178 exhibitors and 7,460 trade visitors.

Guided by the theme, “Unlocking Infinite Possibilities: Future-proofing the Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Industry through Sustainable and Intelligent Manufacturing,” the three-day convention featured plenary sessions, technology exhibits, networking activities, and the ASEMEP National Technical Symposium (ANTS).

A Balancing Act: Murata Boy Brings Robotics to Life

One of the highlights of the opening activities was the guided ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring “Murata Boy,” the signature self-balancing robot developed by the Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc. (PMM). PMM is the official exhibition partner of the event.

“Watching Murata Boy ride a bicycle isn’t just for entertainment; it brings into this the future of robots and sensor integrations that continue to inspire the next generation of STEM innovators,” Masayoshi Koda, president of Murata, says in his Message of Support.

“Visitors of our booth will experience the wonder of Murata Boy, a humanoid robot that demonstrates the perfect fusion of advanced gyroscopic sensors and autonomous control technology,” he added.

Industry Recognition Beyond the Nation

International diplomatic representatives delivered messages of support at the opening program. H.E. Ambassador Constance See of Singapore highlighted the sector’s vital role in global technology and employment, noting Singapore’s rise as a semiconductor hub and the Philippines’ strong contributions. She called for deeper Singapore-Philippines partnerships and urged ASEAN to strengthen its position as a trusted, competitive hub amid global challenges.

H.E. Ambassador Endo Kazuya of Japan praised the semiconductor and electronics industry for its role in innovation and daily life, emphasizing Japan’s long-standing collaboration with the Philippines. He noted that Japanese firms, including Murata, have helped transform the country into a key manufacturing hub, creating jobs and strengthening global value chains. Ambassador Kazuya also commended SEIPI for fostering industry connections and stressed the importance of sustainable, intelligent manufacturing for a resilient future.

H.E. Dr. Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke, Ambassador of Germany, congratulated SEIPI on the 20th PSECE and highlighted the strong trade, technology, and sustainability partnership between Germany and the Philippines. He emphasized the complementarity of German engineering and Filipino manufacturing, noting the importance of combining competitiveness with sustainability through research, training, and innovation.

Together, the ambassadors’ messages underscored the Philippines’ growing significance in the global semiconductor and electronics industry. They reinforced a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and international collaboration for a smarter, greener, and more resilient future.

Partners in Leading the Charge for Green and Smart Growth

The session opened on an inspiring note as Arlene Sy Soriano, Assistant Vice-President and Head of Sales and Engagement at First Gen Corp., set the tone for the theme “Accelerating Green Growth.”

She emphasized that in today’s fast-changing industry, which is driven by competition, technology, and globalization, sustainable growth has become synonymous with leadership. Green growth, she explained, means rethinking how businesses expand by using energy that is reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible.

Renewable energy, Ms. Sy Soriano noted, is no longer a buzzword but a business imperative. Investors and consumers alike are now looking beyond products to examine how they are made and how operations affect the environment. This shift puts energy decisions at the core of corporate strategy and highlights the “energy trilemma” of security, affordability, and environmental responsibility which is now essential to every forward-thinking company.

Power reliability, she added, remains critical for industries like semiconductors, where even brief power interruptions can lead to production and revenue losses. While the Philippines still sources nearly 60% of its energy from coal, Ms. Sy Soriano pointed to the growing momentum toward renewables, stressing that for the semiconductor sector, clean energy is not just about compliance but competitiveness.

First Gen, she said, has witnessed this transformation firsthand as more companies embrace renewable sources to power their operations. She concluded by reaffirming First Gen’s role in accelerating the country’s transition to renewable energy and empowering industries to align growth with sustainability.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chandramogan Anamirtham of Western Digital Storage Technologies Philippines Corporation expressed his gratitude to SEIPI for its continued partnership, noting that this marks the fourth year Western Digital has hosted the PSECE. He reiterated the company’s commitment to smart and green manufacturing, aligned with its vision, “Powering Data, Driving Potential.”

Dr. Anamirtham underscored the company’s central role in digital progress with the statement, “No hard drive, no AI.” He outlined Western Digital’s roadmap for integrating automation and digitalization in its Philippine facilities over the next three to five years, aiming to position the country as a hub for smart manufacturing and data innovation.

As an industry leader and the first in the Philippines recognized as a World Economic Forum Lighthouse, Western Digital continues to champion sustainability by reducing its environmental footprint, empowering communities, and embedding green practices across its operations.

Together, Western Digital and First Gen Corp. embody SEIPI’s vision for a smarter, greener, and globally competitive electronics industry. Their leadership at PSECE 2025 underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation driving the Philippines toward a future where technology and responsibility move in harmony.

Keeping the Circuit Strong: Gov’t Leaders Rally Behind the Semiconductor Sector

DoST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr., DTI Secretary Cristina “Cris” A. Roque, and Senator Loren Legarda emphasized that the semiconductor and electronics industry is crucial to sustaining the country’s progress and maintaining economic momentum during the recently concluded 20th Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE).

Senator Legarda pointed out that the industry is a cornerstone of the Philippine economy, accounting for over half of total commodity exports and employing millions of people nationwide. Beyond its economic value, she highlighted the transformative synergy of science, technology, and education in national development.

“The semiconductor and electronics industry is more than an economic powerhouse,” stated Senator Legarda in her message. “It symbolizes what our country can achieve when innovation, education, and opportunity converge. Our future as a competitive and resilient nation depends on how well we nurture and empower our people.”

She also reiterated her long-standing advocacy for innovation, citing her authorship of the Philippine Innovation Act (Republic Act No. 11293), which embeds innovation into the country’s development framework and promotes science and technology. The law aims to develop scientific talent, promote research, and enable Filipinos, especially women and the youth, to compete in emerging global industries.

In her speech as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Senator Legarda underscored that education is at the core of creating a future-ready workforce. She called for the alignment of academic programs with industry needs, the modernization of training systems, and significantly intensified efforts to develop globally competitive talent.

For his part, Secretary Solidum echoed this vision and described the semiconductor and electronics sector as “the heartbeat of the Philippine economy.” He said the challenge now lies with stakeholders on how the Philippines can “future-proof this multi-trillion-peso industry” and position itself as a leader in global technology transformations.

He outlined the four strategic pillars of the DoST, human well-being, quality science and technology education, wealth production, and sustainability, and discussed ongoing initiatives to strengthen these. These include the upskilling of engineers through the Science and Technology Fellows Program, the BALIK Scientist Program, and DoST scholarships; expanded graduate programs in microelectronics, AI-enabled manufacturing, and semiconductor process engineering; enhanced TVET initiatives with TESDA; and the establishment of Centers of Excellence in Microelectronics, Materials Science, and Green Manufacturing. He also cited the launch of UP Diliman’s Center for Integrated Circuit and Device Research, which he said will further advance homegrown IC design and innovation.

Meanwhile, Secretary Roque congratulated the industry for two decades of innovation, collaboration, and sustained growth, attributing the sector’s resilience to strong partnerships between government and the industry. She reiterated the government’s commitment to continued support through programs focused on SME development, talent pipeline strengthening, and streamlining business processes to attract more investments.

She further highlighted A.O. No. 31, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., which created an Advisory Council to guide the continued development and competitiveness of the industry. Secretary Roque emphasized the need to go “beyond traditional manufacturing” and invest in higher value-added activities such as IC design, R&D, and innovation-driven capabilities. “Green and sustainable manufacturing,” she added, “is no longer optional; it is essential.”

All three government officials called for unity in building a smarter, more sustainable, and more inclusive future, and they celebrated PSECE’s milestone as a shared achievement for the Philippine semiconductor and electronics industry.

From Manila to ASEAN: Powering the Region’s Future at PSECE 2026

As the Philippines gears up for its ASEAN Chairmanship next year, the nation will showcase its leadership in innovation and regional collaboration through the Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE) 2026, to be held on Oct. 26-28, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center Manila. Hosted by SEIPI, PSECE 2026 aims to advance a shared ASEAN aspiration: a connected, competitive, and innovation-driven region powering the future of global technology.

