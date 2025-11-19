The Christmas season officially began at Santolan Town Plaza on Nov. 17, 2025, as the community came together at The Pavilions for its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Now in its fifth year, this well-loved tradition has become a favorite for San Juan residents, bringing families, friends, and neighbors together to celebrate the joy of the holidays.

Rockwell executives — Mike Lopez, Senior Vice-President for Office Commercial Development; Christine Coqueiro, Vice-President for Retail Development; Tracey Castillo, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer; and Jesse Tan, Vice-President for Office Commercial Development — were joined by local officials including Mayor Francis Zamora, Vice-Mayor Angelo Agcaoili, along with members of the San Juan City Council and valued tenants who helped make the event possible.

The evening opened with a performance by Serenade Society, filling the air with festive melodies that set the tone for the night.

Before the countdown, Mayor Zamora shared a few words of gratitude and holiday cheer. Soon after, the much-awaited moment arrived — the lighting of the 25-foot Christmas tree, adorned with 250 ornaments and 45,000 LED lights, all completed in just two nights. As the tree lit up, the plaza sparkled with warmth and color, a truly memorable start to the season at Santolan.

The evening also celebrated Santolan Town Plaza’s milestones and new openings this year, with exciting additions such as as Wahunomi, a café and bar; Mid Kid, serving hearty sandwiches; Café Mary Grace, known for its comforting classics; A1 Family Shabu Shabu, perfect for shared meals; Lulou Wellness, a space for older adults to stay active; Babymama, a trusted stop for new parents; and Browza, offering expert beauty services.

Looking ahead, a range of new wellness concepts is set to open soon, bringing more experience-led offerings to the town. These additions promise even more to discover at the retail hub, offering fresh ways for patrons and visitors alike to connect, dine, and unwind.

From everyone at Santolan Town Plaza, here’s to a joyful season filled with light, love, and holiday cheer — right here in the heart of San Juan.

For more updates and holiday happenings, visit Santolan Town Plaza’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

