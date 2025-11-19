The much-anticipated celebration honoring the country’s Chief Financial Officer of the Year has arrived.

The 19th ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award will be held today, Nov. 19, 2025, at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati City. This prestigious recognition is the permanent partnership between ING and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX). It remains the longest-running and only dedicated search for outstanding Chief Financial Officers in the Philippines.

This year, we proudly recognize Ayala Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer Alberto De Larrazabal as the 19th ING-FINEX CFO of the Year, an exemplary Finance leader who embodies the four faces of the modern CFO: the Steward, Operator, Strategist, and Catalyst. These four dimensions, drawn from Deloitte’s gobal framework, have long shaped the Award’s selection criteria and remain firmly anchored in the Ateneo Graduate School of Business-FINEX CFO Study, which has guided the program since 2014.

The event will be attended by esteemed guests across various industries alongside respected FINEX members. The awardee will receive the specially-created trophy designed by acclaimed Filipino glass sculptor Ramon Orlina.

For more details on the event, visit www.ingfinexcfooftheyear.com or contact michael.vinluan@finex.org.ph or +63 917-312-3044. Follow the award updates on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About ING

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is to empower people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 60,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s leading position in sector benchmarks. ING’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by MSCI was affirmed ‘AA’ in July 2023. As of December 2023, Sustainalytics considers ING’s management of ESG material risk to be ‘strong’. ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

Society is transitioning to a low-carbon economy. So are our clients, and so is ING. We finance a lot of sustainable activities, but we still finance more that’s not. Follow our progress on ing.com/climate.

About FINEX

FINEX serves as the country’s premier organization of senior finance professionals. Its members are C-level or equivalent executives of top corporations, academic institutions, and start-ups and emergent businesses. Formally organized in 1968, FINEX is a non-stock, non-profit, non-political association.

