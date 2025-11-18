The Federation of Construction Suppliers of the Philippines pushes for stronger industry collaboration and sustainable growth

The Federation of Construction Suppliers of the Philippines, also known as Invictus, marked a milestone late October with the election and induction of its first set of officers. It’s an event that doubled as a festive reunion for the country’s leading players in construction and supply.

Held in grand fashion, the night was as much about community as it was about leadership. Nearly 400 guests — developers, engineers, architects, and suppliers — gathered to celebrate what organizers described as both a symbolic rebirth and a renewed call for collaboration in the construction industry.

The festivities opened with a traditional dragon dance that drew cheers from the crowd, followed by a dragon eye-dotting ceremony, signifying the “awakening of the dragon within Invictus.” Guests later joined the Mid-Autumn Festival-inspired dice game, with almost P2 million worth of prizes that were given away, sponsored by some of the federation’s biggest supporters.

A new chapter for Invictus

“On behalf of Invictus, it is my great pleasure to welcome you all to our annual induction and Mid-Autumn Festival,” said Invictus President Aldrin Derrick Chua in his welcome remarks.“Around 35 years, the founders of Invictus envisioned an organization of construction suppliers dedicated to helping one another grow. That same spirit of cooperation inspired us to revive that vision, leading to what we call Invictus today.”

Chua emphasized that the federation’s name embodies a philosophy — “always winning, yet always humble.”

“As Invictus, we are committed to winning together by working closely with industry partners and pioneering innovations in building materials,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure every member of this federation is not just a participant, but a leader in their respective field.”

Invictus, now the largest construction supplier organization in the country, is a member of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The group aims to guide the industry toward modernization through shared standards of excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

Honoring tradition and progress

The induction was led by Mayor Donya Tesoro of San Manuel, Tarlac, and witnessed by former Senator Cynthia Villar and guest speaker Frederick Tan, Chief Operating Officer of Megawide Construction Corporation and second vice president of the Philippine Constructors Association.

Villar, who has long advocated for inclusive economic growth through housing and infrastructure, congratulated the officers and acknowledged the role of construction suppliers in nation-building.

Tan, in his keynote, shared insights from Megawide’s own journey as one of the country’s leading engineering and infrastructure firms, recounting its milestones — from its early beginnings in 1994 to major projects like the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange. He underscored the importance of innovation, resilience, and collaboration as key to surviving and thriving amid changing market conditions.

“Construction is not just about building structures — it’s about creating the foundation for progress,” Tan said. “The industry has weathered many challenges, but we continue to move forward by investing in technology and sustainable solutions.”

Steady growth ahead

The night also featured a presentation from Shiela Lobien, the president of Lobien Realty Group, which gave an upbeat overview of the Philippine real estate and construction markets. Despite global headwinds, the country remains one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies, with GDP expected to grow by 5–6% this year.

The property market, said Lobien, remains resilient: “Developers are refocusing on residential and mixed-use projects, while the office market is stabilizing as more firms return to on-site work.” She added that government infrastructure programs, provincial development, and the continued demand for housing — particularly from OFWs — are fueling steady construction activity across the country.

“Land remains finite, and the Philippine demographic advantage continues to attract investment,” she said. “The construction and supply industries will play a vital role in sustaining that momentum.”

A celebration of unity and optimism

Beyond speeches and industry updates, the event was a celebration of community spirit — the very thing that binds Invictus’ members. Between rounds of games, dinner, and raffle draws, attendees shared stories and laughter, a reflection of the camaraderie that has long defined the construction sector.

For Invictus, the long-term goal is to “creating a future where every project is built with world-class expertise and a shared commitment to progress.”

With its new leadership and renewed sense of purpose, Invictus is poised to strengthen its role as a driving force in Philippine construction — resilient, collaborative, and, true to its name, unconquered.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

