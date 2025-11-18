Wellness meets innovation as Luxe Slim, the proudly Filipino wellness brand, makes its Dubai debut — bringing its line of health-conscious beverages to a diverse and cosmopolitan community in the United Arab Emirates.

The launch event, held at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City, gathered wellness advocates, lifestyle influencers, and media representatives. It marks an important milestone for a brand widely recognized for making healthy living both enjoyable and accessible.

“Dubai has a large Filipino community — around 450,000 based on recent records. Many of them feel the burden of high costs because Dubai is far from the Philippines. Through our partnership with ZK Summit Holdings, Inc. and KPC Importation Services, our products will become more affordable, easier to ship, and more sustainable to access. Since there are many Filipinos in Dubai, we will also be able to help more of them,” said Anna Magkawas, president, Luxe Beauty and Wellness Corp.

“From Dec. 4 to 7, we will be in Dubai. On Dec. 5, 2025, we will meet interested distributors and those who want to market Luxe Slim in Dubai. We will discuss the business side, the potential income, and our available promos. With as low as 1,000 dirhams, they can already start a business with Luxe Slim, along with other affordable business packages.”

“For sure, our kababayans will be happy — we have business opportunity meetings, and we will post the registration link on our social media pages so they can secure their slots. The next day, we will hold a yacht party and contract signing with our distributors. We want to welcome them grandly and make our Dubai launch truly memorable,” Ms. Magkawas added.

A Partnership That Champions Filipino Excellence

The Dubai expansion is made possible through KPC Importation Services-Dubai under ZK Summit Holdings, Inc., founded by Dr. Mary Cruz, PhD, DBA, MAEd, LPT, and co-founded by Khelvin P. Cruz, CPA, MBA. Their leadership and international expertise ensure that Luxe Slim can reach global markets while maintaining the innovation, quality, and credibility that made the brand a household name in the Philippines.

Luxe Slim offers premium wellness drinks including healthy slimming coffee, nutrient-rich juices, and beauty smoothies — all designed to blend wellness with great taste while perfectly fitting the lifestyle of modern, on-the-go consumers.

Sharing a Global Wellness Philosophy

With its Dubai launch, Luxe Slim is not simply expanding geographically — it is bringing a philosophy of wellness, confidence, and balanced living to Filipinos and international consumers alike. The brand continues to prove that Filipino innovation can deliver products that inspire healthier lifestyles around the world.

“We have upcoming products under LuxeSlim and LuxeSkin, and we are planning to release an exclusive product especially for Dubai — LuxeSlim Pistachio. Since pistachio is strongly associated with Dubai, we are already undergoing research and development, and we will reveal the final product soon. We have also prepared a surprise ambassador who will be joining us at our grand launch in Dubai,” Ms. Magkawas said.

