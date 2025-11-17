Nord Anglia Education is renowned around the world for its strong academic foundations that combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities.

Its local presence, Nord Anglia International School Manila (NAIS Manila), is part of the school’s global family of over 80 institutions worldwide. Located in Aseana City, Parañaque, NAIS Manila is the only British international school in the capital offering the full English National Curriculum and the International Primary Curriculum (IPC).

Nurturing, ambitious learning

Heading the esteemed institution to prepare students for a world driven by technology and creativity is newly appointed Principal Alison Fox. She brings over 20 years of international experience to Manila, having led schools and teams in Europe and Asia with a focus on high academic standards and student well-being. Before joining NAIS Manila, Mrs. Fox served as Principal of The British School Yangon, part of the Nord Anglia Education network.

In an interview with BusinessWorld, she shared her vision for fostering a nurturing yet ambitious learning environment that empowers students to reach their full potential.

“At Nord Anglia International School Manila, we believe every child can achieve remarkable things when given the right opportunities, support, and challenge. Here at NAIS Manila, we believe that every child deserves a chance to thrive. Our expatriate UK-qualified teachers provide high-quality personalised learning so that each student is stretched, supported, and inspired,” Mrs. Fox explained.

Innovation through technology, global collaboration

Nord Anglia Education is known for its aspirations to be the most forward-thinking, technology-enabled educator in the world. In this endeavour, the school system has used technology to transform how its students learn, connect, and create. Mrs. Fox mentioned that NAIS Manila uses interactive classrooms, AI-powered tools, and a global collaboration platform called Global Campus.

“It allows our students in Manila to collaborate with peers in London, Boston, or Dubai on projects that develop curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. They take part in global challenges, leadership opportunities, and cultural exchanges that broaden their horizons well beyond the classroom. Paired with the rigour of IPC, Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), and A Levels. this creates a truly world-class learning environment where curiosity and critical thinking drive progress,” Mrs. Fox said.

To prepare their students for the complications of these technologies, the NAIS Manila principal noted the integration of digital literacy across all stages of education in the school, from IPC in primary through A Levels.

“Students explore coding, robotics, design, and digital creativity, developing curiosity and confidence through real-world applications. Alongside these skills, we foster compassionate and critical digital citizenship, ensuring our students are not just capable but also ethical and responsible users of technology,” she said.

Global partnerships shaping future leaders

Building on this foundation of innovation and global connection, Mrs. Fox highlighted how Nord Anglia’s worldwide partnerships with Juilliard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and IMG Academy in Florida further enhance the learning experience for every student.

“These world-class collaborations enrich our holistic education. Juilliard inspires creativity through performing arts, MIT develops critical and curious thinkers through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) challenges, UNICEF nurtures compassion and global citizenship, and IMG Academy Florida strengthens character and commitment through sport. Together, these partnerships add extraordinary dimensions to daily learning, blending academic rigour with global experiences that prepare students to succeed anywhere in the world,” she said.

Expanding on these global collaborations, Mrs. Fox shared that their MIT partnership has translated into real-world learning experiences for their students that bring the curriculum to life for students.

“MIT has reshaped our approach to STEAM education, emphasising hands-on, inquiry-based learning. Our students design, test, and refine solutions to real-world problems — whether in engineering, sustainability, or innovation projects. This builds curiosity, creativity, and collaboration, complementing the rigour of IGCSEs and A Levels while making learning both inspiring and deeply relevant,” she added.

Academic rigour and real-world relevance

Continuing this focus on global learning and academic excellence, Mrs. Fox explained that NAIS Manila’s curriculum blends rigorous academics with real-world experiences that develop confident, capable, and compassionate students.

“Our curriculum is anchored in excellence and innovation. With IPC in primary, Cambridge IGCSEs in secondary, and A Levels at the pre-university level, we give students strong academic foundations. UK-qualified expatriate teachers bring world-class expertise, and we continually review our programmes through global benchmarking, community feedback, and Nord Anglia’s worldwide best practice,” she said.

Mrs. Fox also revealed that the school will be launching in January 2026 the International Primary Curriculum or IPC, a varied and academically rigourous yet flexible pathway which includes IGCSEs, Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC), and A Level qualifications.

“Every child is unique, and our learning environment caters to the individual. We have a team of talented specialist EAL and Learning Support teachers who can provide targeted support both in and outside of the classroom. Being a small and inclusive community, our students feel they truly belong. We develop in them the confidence to be committed, compassionate, and creative,” she explained.

Developing character, compassion, and global citizenship

Aside from the curriculum, Mrs. Fox shared the school’s “Challenge Week,” where NAIS Manila sends its students on trips to Thailand and Japan, as well as Nord Anglia Expeditions, which similarly gives its students a chance to visit the Swiss Alps and Tanzania, giving students opportunities to develop leadership, resilience, and compassion.

The principal also emphasised that academic excellence goes hand-in-hand with developing global awareness and social responsibility — values that lie at the heart of Nord Anglia’s approach to education.

“Global citizenship is woven into everything we do. While UNICEF provides a platform for global advocacy, we embed compassion, curiosity, and commitment into daily teaching and community life. By combining academic excellence with real-world experiences, we ensure our students leave NAIS Manila as confident, compassionate global citizens ready to make a difference,” she concluded.

