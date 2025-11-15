Petron Corp., the country’s leading oil company and a trusted name among Filipino motorists, proudly introduces Petron Sprint Scooter Oil, the newest product in its motorcycle engine oil line. Designed specifically for scooter engines, it delivers reliable performance and protection that Filipino riders can count on every day.

Petron Knows You

Across the Philippines, more and more riders are taking to the road on scooters. They are easier to maneuver, making them ideal and practical for navigating traffic or traveling long distances. For millions of Filipinos, owning a scooter is not just about convenience — it represents freedom, independence, and control over their time.

Having your own motorcycle gives you true freedom of mobility. You are no longer limited by the schedule or routes of public transportation. You can leave whenever you need to and go wherever you have to.

Whether it’s heading to work, taking care of your family, running errands, or going for a weekend ride just to unwind, having a scooter makes daily life easier and more flexible. It is not just a ride — it is a tool that helps you move faster and live more independently every day, but it also comes with responsibilities like maintenance, insurance, and fuel costs, but that is all part of taking good care of your motorcycle.

Every day on the road brings its own challenges. From the heavy traffic in major thoroughfares such as C5, EDSA, and Commonwealth, to unpredictable weather, rough roads, steep climbs, and long, non-stop rides, both riders and their motorcycles are constantly put to the test.

Petron Got You

Petron understands what Filipino riders face every day, that is why Petron Sprint Scooter Oil was developed — to keep every scooter running smoothly and reliably, no matter what the road brings.

We are confident — kumpiyansa tayo — in our Petron Sprint Scooter Oil because:

Confidence in quality. It has the right viscosity and one of the highest API ratings in the country — even exceeding what scooter engines currently requires.

Confidence that it is suitable in local road conditions. It performs well in traffic, long rides, uphill roads, and continuous operation under heat or rain.

Confidence in formulation. It is blended in Petron’s modern facility, one of the top oil blending plants in Southeast Asia, ensuring consistency and reliability.

Built with high quality in mind and priced affordably, it keeps scooters performing at their best every single day.

“We understand the daily challenges of scooter riders — that’s why we developed Petron Sprint Scooter Oil,” said Virgilio V. Centeno, vice-president for Industrial Sales. “It was designed to make everyday rides smoother and worry-free, offering high-quality and value-for-money that riders can truly count on.”

Peace of Mind

A truly dependable oil gives riders more than engine protection — it gives them peace of mind. With Petron Sprint Scooter Oil, riders can take on their daily trips with confidence, knowing their scooter will perform smoothly in any condition. Whether it is a morning commute, a delivery route, or a weekend ride, Petron Sprint ensures consistent performance and protection.

When the engine runs smoothly, every journey becomes easier. Riders can focus on what really matters — getting to their destination safely, comfortably, and without worry.

Subok Sa Bawat Ride

The launch of Petron Sprint Scooter Oil celebrates the everyday Filipino rider who faces the road with confidence and determination.

Proven in daily commutes.

Proven through long hours on the road, under extreme heat or in the rain.

Proven in non-stop runs, whether for deliveries or with a passenger.

Proven on long rides that stay the course, even on uphill climbs.

This is the oil made for the #ScooterNation, for Filipinos who move with confidence, powered by Petron.

Petron Sprint Scooter Oil — Subok Sa Bawat Ride.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.