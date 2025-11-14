Globe marked the season of giving and togetherness with the second installment of The Blueprint by Globe, celebrating the yearend holidays at The Globe Tower, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. With the theme “Lighting Up the Season with Purposeful Connectivity and Meaningful Connections,” the event showcased how Globe continues to shape the Filipino digital lifestyle, not just through innovation, but with intention.

The Blueprint by Globe charts the evolving design of a connected future where technology is built not for its own sake, but to include, protect, and empower every Filipino. From frictionless digital experiences to nation-building infrastructure, Globe’s forward-thinking approach lays the foundation for a truly inclusive digital nation.

“Through each quarter, we’ve explored the different layers of this design, from innovation and inclusion to sustainability and digital empowerment,” said Roche Vandenberghe, Chief Marketing Officer at Globe. “And today, as we close the year, we celebrate how all these pieces come together to form something greater: a future where every connection we build becomes meaningful.”

Purposeful Connectivity

Globe spotlighted how its strategic collaborations, inclusive platforms, and customer-first solutions enable seamless, secure, and equitable access to essential services, empowering Filipinos to thrive in work, learning, and everyday life. From reliable 5G and AI-powered experiences to seamless connections at home and abroad, Globe continues to build technology with purpose, proving that real progress is driven by care.

Globe is equipping businesses with tools that drive meaningful digital transformation. Through the Globe API Ecosystem, enterprise partners gain access to secure, next-generation authentication capabilities. Anchored on the GSMA-certified Number Verification API, the multi-party ecosystem brings together Globe Business, m360 and Concati. Together, these enable new standards of trust, security, and seamless customer experiences across industries.

Complementing this is Digitest, Globe Business’s digital maturity assessment tool that helps organizations gauge their current capabilities, identify gaps, and align their digital initiatives into a clear strategy for growth. Together, these innovations enable Philippine enterprises to scale with confidence, strengthen customer trust, and drive progress across industries, business sectors and communities.

Connectivity that Brings Us Together

Globe opened the segment with the heartbeat of the nation’s digital life, its network. Whether at home or abroad, Globe ensures that every Filipino stays connected, especially during the most connected season of the year.

From GoRoam’s “roam like a local” offer for leisure travelers, and the Roam Kabayan 3-in-1 pack that empowers Overseas Filipino Workers to stay close to their families through affordable call, text, and data bundles, to Globe At Home’s AI-powered partnerships that redefine future living with secure, seamless digital experiences — Globe ensures that connection is always within reach. Whether it’s managing life abroad, sending love back home, or building a digitally enabled household, Globe makes every moment count.

This season, Globe celebrates the power of 5G to unlock everyday potential, backed by the widest 5G coverage in the Philippines according to Ookla. With smoother gaming, clearer video calls, faster streaming, and real-time content creation, 5G enables young Filipinos to stay productive, expressive, and connected wherever they are.

Through Globe Prepaid’s Go5G TURBO 50 and Go+ 99 plus AI, hyper-connected youth gain access to fast, reliable 5G and powerful digital tools that support learning, creativity, and self-expression. Together, these innovations light up Filipino lives with seamless, meaningful connections that bring us closer to who and what matters most this holiday season and beyond.

Meaningful Connections

Globe’s commitment to Meaningful Connections comes to life through campaigns, community programs, and personalized experiences that celebrate relationships that matter most. Whether connecting families, educators, creators, or changemakers, Globe transforms connectivity into community. This segment is about people: families gaining meaningful access to digital tools and opportunities, students building their dreams, local designers and entrepreneurs shaping businesses and culture, and the partners who help make these stories possible.

The Globe Student Program and The Globe Caravan embody this mission. The Student Program, co-created with Filipino youth stakeholders, empowers over 30 million students nationwide to turn ambition into action through mentorship, real-world opportunities, and access to telco tools. From student-led events to digital literacy and career-building experiences, Globe helps young Filipinos grow as creators and community builders.

Meanwhile, the Globe Caravan brings digital know-how to families and aspiring social entrepreneurs in underutilized communities, showing them how to turn connectivity into livelihood. Through hands-on learning and practical demonstrations, it transforms hesitation into hope and simple connections into stepping stones for progress.

In the spirit of bringing the nation together, Globe proudly supports the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025, the world’s international women’s futsal tournament, hosted for the first time by the Philippines. As our national team competes, Globe brings the global stage closer to the Filipinos through heartfelt hospitality, ticket giveaways, and providing strong and reliable connectivity to the delegates and their supporters. More than a game, this historic moment unites fans, inspires young athletes, and celebrates Filipino excellence and sportsmanship.

Globe of Good

To cap off the event, Globe of Good took center stage as a testament to the company’s compassion in action. In the wake of devastating typhoons and earthquakes that displaced millions and triggered a national state of calamity, it stood as a beacon of hope and collective resilience. By transforming everyday connectivity into an opportunity to directly help our vulnerable kababayans, Globe empowers customers to turn data usage, Rewards points, and digital engagement into sustained support for their communities and chosen advocacies.

Through the GlobeOne app’s platforms like Globe Rewards, over 300,000 Globe customers have already donated their rewards points to collect over Php5 million to support programs of our Globe of Good Community Alliance NGO partners to address disaster relief and recovery, hunger alleviation, child stunting, livelihood assistance,, education, persons with intellectual disabilities, child protection, environmental conservation, animal welfare, health and well-being, and other advocacies proving that small acts such as donating their rewards points can drive lasting impact. For our Prepaid customers, Globe offers GoGIVE, which is impact without interruption. Prepaid customers can sign up for free in the GlobeOne app to automatically send hearts to their chosen causes every time they use mobile data. In addition, this year’s G-Gantic Goals campaigns brought together 150,000 customers through the GlobeOne app, proving that even one Rewards point can make a difference, whether it’s feeding rescued animals or donating tablets to public schools in need. Globe of Good perfectly captured the heart of The Blueprint, showing that true progress shines brightest when powered by compassion and collective care.

“This holiday season, The Blueprint by Globe celebrates how technology and connectivity, when guided by purpose, can spark meaningful connections, empower communities, and light up lives through inclusive, intuitive, and intentional innovation,” said Darius Delgado, Chief Commercial Officer at Globe. “We believe in purposeful connectivity, where every product, service, and initiative is designed to provide meaningful connections to Filipino lives.”

The event reinforced Globe’s leadership in shaping the Filipino digital lifestyle, spotlighting how its innovations, from mobile platforms to fiber broadband and digital solutions, enable meaningful connections during the most connected time of the year.

For more information about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

