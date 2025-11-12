With cyber threats on the rise and the Philippines ranking among the world’s most targeted countries for cyberattacks, Globe and the Technological Institute of the Philippines (T.I.P.) have joined forces to launch the Digital Thumbprint Ambassador Program, a new phase of Globe’s award-winning Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) that empowers students to become advocates of responsible digital citizenship.

“Young people are at the forefront of the digital world, so they’re also among the most at risk,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. “Through our partnership with T.I.P., we’re giving students the tools and confidence to protect themselves and others online. The Digital Thumbprint Ambassador Program empowers them to turn awareness into action and help build a safer, more compassionate digital community.”

Turning Knowledge into Action

Under the partnership, selected T.I.P. students will be trained by Globe as Digital Thumbprint Ambassadors and trainers to promote digital literacy, mentor peers, and represent the school in cyber wellness events. They’ll also gain access to internships, mentorship opportunities, learning tools, and support to bring their community projects to life.

“We at T.I.P. believe in empowering our students not just to excel academically, but to contribute meaningfully to society. Through this partnership with Globe, our students are given the platform to apply their digital knowledge for social good, equipping them to protect themselves and others from online harms while becoming responsible digital citizens,” said Dr. Frank D. Alejandrino, Vice-President for Student Affairs and Services at the Technological Institute of the Philippines.

Globe’s Holistic Approach to Online Safety

The new ambassador program builds on Globe’s sustained efforts to protect Filipinos online through both technology and education. On the education front, Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) has reached nearly 2 million students, trained 115,000 In 2025 alone, over 21,000 students and educators have participated in DTP learning sessions nationwide.

Call to Action: Building a Kinder and Safer Digital World

Cyberbullying continues to affect many Filipino students, highlighting the need for digital empathy and accountability, values central to Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP). “To our T.I.P. ambassadors, every click, comment, and share leaves a mark. Let those marks reflect integrity, empathy, and respect. T.I.P.’s vision is anchored on technology and inclusion and we believe that the responsible use of today’s technologies start with you”, said Yoly Crisanto.

Globe invites schools nationwide to join the cause and partner in implementing the Digital Thumbprint Ambassadorship Program, empowering students to lead efforts in building a safer and kinder online community. Through this partnership, schools can help foster empathy, prevent cyberbullying, and promote responsible digital citizenship among Filipino youth.

For more information about DTP and the Globe Community Builders Program, visit globe.com.ph/student-program.

