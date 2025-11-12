SCI PH (Canada) champions budding models at New York and Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026

For a neophyte model, to walk the runways of the fashion capitals of the world is the ultimate dream. And as far as dreamers-turned-motivators go, Filipino-Canadians Limuel Hayag Vilela and Alvin Masangkay Francia — founders of Spotlight Couronne Internationale, Inc. (SCI), a company dedicated to giving aspiring models a global platform — have made many dreams come true. Showcasing their flagship fashion brand, SCI PH, the duo has established themselves as producers of major fashion events in Canada, including the Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week, Calgary Kids Fashion Week, Edmonton Kids Fashion Week, Winnipeg Kids Fashion Week and Fashion Gala Canada.

From their base in Calgary, they have successfully brought their brand to the international stage — presenting collections on the prestigious runways of New York, Paris and Manila, bringing with them the young dreamers who continue to inspire their journey. “At SCI, casting a model is not simply about appearance — it is about heart, willingness, and authenticity. For every casting, what we value most is the genuine desire of each child or teen to be present, to listen, to try something new, and to show up as their true selves,” reveals Vilela. Francia shares, “We believe that when young individuals are empowered to think this way, they open their hearts to collaboration and creativity. This mindset allows them to grow, learn, and ultimately deliver the most meaningful results on and off the runway.”

For the New York and Paris showcases, all participating kids and teens were either former students or had previously joined one of SCI’s fashion programs or shows. They understand the system, approach, and standards — making it possible to uphold the level of artistry and professionalism that SCI stands for.



NEW YORK

On Sept. 13, 2025, SCI PH Canada Fashion Brand showed its Spring/Summer 2026 collection “Unbreakable Moments” at New York Fashion Week at The Edison Ballroom, Times Square, New York City.

“These moments show that being unbreakable doesn’t mean being flawless; it means finding the courage to rise again and share your light. On the global stage, the new generation proves that their dreams, their resilience, and their voices can inspire the world,” adds Vilela.

One of the featured models on the New York showcase featured model is Tijana, a vibrant 10-year-old girl whose passion for reading, playing with friends, and dance has blossomed beautifully since she became part of the SCI showcase in New York. Her experience with SCI has been nothing short of transformative. Tijana has grown significantly, gaining self-assurance, building meaningful friendships, and embracing the value of humility. “Through SCI, I have overcome my natural shyness, discovered new confidence and joy in expressing myself during fashion shows. This incredible opportunity has allowed me to participate in exciting events such as the Calgary and Edmonton fashion shows, as well as this prestigious New York fashion show,” a grateful Tijana says. She is now eagerly looking forward to the upcoming Fashion Gala Canada in Calgary on Nov. 30, 2025.

PARIS

On Oct. 3, 2025, SCI PH Canada presented “Amour de Soi” during Paris Fashion Week at the American Cathedral in Paris. “The SCI PH Canada Luxxe Collection, inspired by the profound message of ‘Self-Love’ (Amour de soi), unfolds as a powerful celebration of identity, empowerment, and inner beauty. Bathed in a striking crimson and red palette, the collection captures passion and strength in every detail. Crafted from liquid fabric, each gown moves with fluid sophistication, reflecting light in a way that evokes grace, resilience, and timeless allure

“I love SCI because everyone is so positive and grateful, and I truly enjoy being around positive people,” says a very thrilled Petra, one of the models in Paris. “I always remind myself not to give up on my dreams. ”Petra was born with Autism, Social Pragmatic Language Disorder, Sensory Processing Disorder and Severe Learning Disabilities. She has been a flower trying to find her light which came to her through her modeling journey. She’s here to show all children with neurodiversity that dreams can come true. “As a parent, I spent many years crying for her when she was younger. I never imagined she would be doing the things she’s doing now,” says Karin, Petra’s mom.

Samayra, is another featured model in the Paris showcase. “My experience with SCI has truly helped me to grow as not only a model, but as a person. I’ve been given opportunities that I couldn’t have dreamed of having and I’ve met wonderful, inspiring people. Working with SCI has given me confidence in branching out into things I was previously too afraid to try. Being a model has helped me to embrace who I am inside and out, and celebrate the diversity in everyone,” shares Samayra.

Fashion Forward

“Fashion becomes your voice, your story, your identity, a reflection of your courage to stand tall and be unapologetically you. In a world that often demands perfection, ‘Amour de soi’ reminds us that our true beauty begins within,” says Vilela. “When we honor ourselves, we don’t just dress in style, we dress in purpose, and we inspire the world around us,” shares Francia. “In the future, we hope to expand our reach and open casting opportunities to new talents from all communities.”

More information about Spotlight Couronne Internationale, Inc. (SCI) via info@scimodels.ca and http://www.scimodels.ca/.

