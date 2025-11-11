Grab has officially introduced Buhay Asenso Cash Loan, a financing program for Grab driver-, delivery-partners, and MOVE IT rider-partners that pairs seamless financing with rotating monthly perks delivered in-app.

As the latest iteration of the Grab Finance loan for driver-partners, Buhay Asenso Cash Loan is geared to be a practical safety net, offering quick access to funds and monthly add-on benefits that help keep partners on the road. These span vehicle-maintenance discounts and basic health consultations for drivers and their families. The Buhay Asenso Cash Loan makes credit accessible through a mobile-first application and crediting process right in the driver apps used daily by Grab and MOVE IT partners.

Buhay Asenso Cash Loan was officially launched recently at Grab and MOVE IT’s largest wellness gathering, the Health & Wheelness 2025 Expo. The event promotes financial, physical, dental, mental, and vehicle wellness for GrabCar driver-partners, GrabFood delivery-partners, and MOVE IT rider-partners.

Free general checkups, pediatric consultations, OB-GYN, dental, and eye exams anchored the expo, complemented by SSS, Pag-IBIG, and PhilHealth booths for easier access to social protection. The event added interactive areas on financial literacy, mental health, and vehicle care, drawing over 4,000 partners and family members.

Buhay Asenso Cash Loan groups monthly perks into three tracks delivered via rotating monthly in-app offers: (1) Pangkabuhayan: Discounts on car maintenance and oil changes through partners Rapide and SeaOil; (2) Pampamilya: Everyday savings via GrabMart vouchers and tuition-fee discounts under NBS College’s own program; (3) Pangkalusugan: Free consultations at any Healthway clinic.

Grab Philippines Vice-President for Cities and Grab Financial Group Country Head CJ Lacsican shares, “Accessible financing is central to a thriving gig economy. Gig workers, such as our driver-, rider-, and delivery-partners, deserve reliable lifelines for urgent needs and long-term goals — from healthcare expenses and tuition to small-business ventures. When financing is within reach and responsibly delivered, partners become more financially resilient and are empowered to invest in their future.”

The annual Health & Wheelness expo underscores that partner well-being extends beyond mental and physical health to the state of their vehicles. Complementing the event was an online education push titled “Brake Ka Muna.” The weekly posts shared practical tips and basic know-how on financial readiness, physical health, mental well-being, and vehicle care. The series engaged driver- and delivery-partners nationwide — especially those who couldn’t attend in person — and offered bite-size actions to build self-care into daily breaks.

