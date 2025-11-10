A brand assistant arrived in the office at 8:30 a.m. Her brand manager calls her and starts discussing a project. She said, “It’s not yet 9 a.m. Can we talk then? It’s not yet work hours.”

The CMO was aghast, “I can never imagine talking back like that to my boss!”

The CMO is a Boomer; the brand manager a Millennial; the brand assistant a Gen Z-er.

If interactions like this persist, what’s the ending to this story? The brand assistant will resign because of “toxic culture,” both the brand manager and CMO pressuring HR to immediately find a replacement, since there are many brand launches in the pipeline.

75% of today’s Filipino workplace are composed of Gen Zs and Gen Ys — the digital generation. 25% are Gen Xer and Boomers who comprise majority of the senior leadership.

Each generation brings distinct values, experiences, and expectations, shaped largely by the context in which they grew up and achieved success in. And after a whole decade of researching them, we find that there are now numerous systemic tensions because of diverging values and points of view.

Do we let those tensions brew and accept the negative consequences: high attrition, low engagement, impaired corporate reputation due to “toxic culture” posts?

The answer lies in whether the company begins to develop the new, critical skill called Generational Fluency. For senior leaders, this demands a deep-seated capacity for empathy.

Empathy, in this context, transcends mere sympathy or “putting yourself in someone else’s shoes.” It signifies a leader’s ability to genuinely understand and appreciate the perspectives of employees from different generations — to grasp the why behind their actions, their motivations, and their concerns. It’s about recognizing that a Boomer’s approach to work might be shaped by decades of experience, while a Gen Z employee’s perspective is influenced by a digitally native upbringing.

WHY EMPATHY MATTERS FOR SENIOR LEADERS

Bridging Generational Divides : Without empathy, senior leaders risk creating or exacerbating generational divides. A lack of understanding can lead to miscommunication, resentment, and ultimately, disengagement.

Unlocking Innovation : Diverse perspectives fuel innovation. Senior leaders who cultivate empathy are better equipped to tap into the unique insights and creative potential of each generation.

Attracting and Retaining Top Talent : In today’s competitive job market, empathy is a powerful magnet. Senior leaders who demonstrate genuine care and understanding are more likely to attract and retain employees across all generations.

Building Trust and Loyalty: Empathy fosters trust, a cornerstone of any successful organization. When employees feel understood and valued, they are more likely to be loyal, committed, and willing to go the extra mile.

EMPATHY IN ACTION

No one would argue about the importance of empathy. But often, we don’t stop to think about what this looks like exactly. Here are some examples:

The Empathetic CEO : Faced with declining morale among younger employees, this CEO implemented “skip-level” meetings, providing a safe space for direct reports to share concerns with senior management without fear of reprisal. By actively listening and responding to their feedback, the CEO fostered a culture of transparency and trust, leading to improved morale and retention.

The Change-Resistant Executive : Initially skeptical of new technology and work styles, this executive underwent “reverse mentoring” with a younger employee. By listening to their perspectives and engaging in open dialogue, the executive gained a new appreciation for the benefits of innovation and embraced change, leading to improved team collaboration and productivity.

The Project Leader: This project leader noticed that the Gen Z worker on the project was disengaged and not working to the expected standards. Instead of disciplining him, the project leader asked the employee about his engagement and what he found exciting. In the end, the project leader found out that the Gen Z worker was looking for more creative freedom and a place to contribute and implement his own ideas. Upon discovering this the leader decided to give the worker more freedom, increasing his sense of purpose and drive.

How do we cultivate empathy? Are we practicing it enough? For me, one tell-tale sign of not empathizing enough is when I find myself hogging the conversation — which means, I speak more than I listen. Here are practical ways to begin strengthening our empathy muscle:

Active Listening : Make a conscious effort to actively listen to employees from a generation different from yours. Ask open-ended questions, seek to understand their perspectives, and resist the urge to interrupt or judge. Unless you have been able to “peel the onion” through several layers of “why is that?,” then you’ve not fully understood their perspective and motivation.

Perspective-Taking : Challenge your own assumptions and biases. Try to see the world through the eyes of someone from a different generation. Imagine yourself going through the same experience — both good and bad — and see how your thought process will begin to shift.

Seeking Feedback : Solicit feedback from employees of all ages. Ask them how you can be a more effective and empathetic leader.

Creating Dialogue : Foster open and honest communication within your organization. Encourage employees to share their thoughts and feelings without fear of retribution.

Lead by Example: Demonstrate empathy in your words and actions. Be a role model for others to follow. Do not just mouth it, really examine your day-to-day actions.

In a multi-generational workplace, empathy is no longer a “nice-to-have” — it’s an indispensable leadership competency. By cultivating empathy, senior leaders can bridge generational divides, unlock innovation, attract and retain top talent, and build a more inclusive and successful organization. — Pauline Fermin, President and CEO, Acumen Strategy Consultants. www.acumen.com.ph

