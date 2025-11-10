Hamilo Coast’s leisure residential properties Pico Terraces and M Village at Marina Estates recently scored major wins at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, the region’s biggest and most respected real estate awards program.

In the milestone event held on Aug. 15, 2025 at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, Pico Terraces was named the Best Condominium Development in Luzon while M Village at Marina Estates garnered commendation in the Best Subdivision Development category.

Pico Terraces also received the award for Best Resort Condominium Development at the 2025 DOT Property Awards, an event that celebrates developers, projects, and agencies that stand out in the region’s property landscape. Hosted by the Dot Property Group, the 2025 DOT Property Awards was held on Sept. 11, 2025 at Okada Manila Hotel.

Shirley Ong, EVP and Business Unit head of SM Leisure Resort Residences, accepted the DOT Property Awards at the ceremony. “Pico Terraces is where life unfolds — a community that brings the comfort of home together with the ease of a resort leisure lifestyle,” she said in her acceptance speech. “This recognition reinforces Hamilo Coast’s place as the benchmark for premium, sustainable coastal developments in the country.”

Developed by Costa del Hamilo, Inc., a duly recognized company under SM Prime, the multi-awarded Pico Terraces inspires awe with its play of heights in its condominium buildings that sprawl across 2.1 hectares of sumptuous greenery. Set against a vista of picturesque terrain, Pico Terraces boasts 80% open spaces highlighted only by expansive outdoor amenities that include cascading pools, cabanas, a clubhouse, a children’s play area, and an outdoor fitness area. True to Hamilo Coast’s vision, Pico Terraces offers all residents bountiful opportunities for a holistic and well-rounded living experience.

Those looking to savor the serenity and enthralling backdrop that nature provides at Pico Terraces can also look forward to the completion of condominium buildings Ardea Suites and Balea Suites in 2027.

The highly commended M Village at Marina Estates located in Papaya Cove is Hamilo Coast’s newest residential development. M Village spans over 200 hectares of an integrated lifestyle anchored around a world-class marina that offers upscale eco-resort communities, vibrant residential spaces, and a preserved 30-hectare mangrove forest. M Village is strategically located at the gateway of Marina Estates, and just minutes away from the Hamilo Coast main entrance, providing easy access to an exclusive residential community surrounded by lush forests and natural attractions.

The awards and citations for Pico Terraces and M Village at Marina Estates show that Costa del Hamilo, Inc. has earned recognition as one of the finest real estate developers in Southeast Asia. Costa del Hamilo, Inc. remains at the top of its game as a premier leisure resort developer creating world class property destinations.

ABOUT HAMILO COAST

Hamilo Coast is a master-planned seaside residential community in Nasugbu, Batangas. Developed and managed by Costa del Hamilo, Inc., a subsidiary of SM Prime. It is approximately 90 minutes from Manila via Cavitex and the Ternate-Nasugbu Road. For inquiries, call (632) 7-945-8000 or visit www.hamilocoast.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.