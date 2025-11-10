With Route 66 turning 100 on Nov. 11, 2026, there are a plethora of museums and roadside attractions to see along the historic Mother Road. Additionally, lots of food options abound — from old-school diners to a cutting-edge food hall for travelers with a variety of tastes.

According to a recent study conducted by Brand USA, road trips rank within the top three types of trips that drive international interest in visiting the USA. In support of this growing demand, Brand USA has partnered with Secretary Sean Duffy and the US Department of Transportation on the Great American Road Trip initiative, which highlights more than 250 sites of interest along iconic routes across the country — including the legendary Route 66.

“Route 66 is part of the American story. For nearly a century, it has connected travelers to the people, places, and experiences that define the United States,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of Brand USA. “As we approach its 100th anniversary, we’re reminded of the road’s iconic landmarks and quirky charm and its ongoing legacy as a symbol of possibility and exploration. We invite visitors from around the world to experience the next chapter of Route 66 and discover how the spirit of the open road continues to shape travel across the USA.”

MUST VISIT MUSEUMS & ATTRACTIONS

Among the must-see museums and attractions along the highway include the Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Illinois, where visitors can see memorabilia and snap a photo with the largest Route 66 shield mural.

Missouri may best be known for its many large attractions along the roadside of Route 66. A quintessential part of Route 66 and Americana, the state has no shortage of quirky items to see. From the “World’s Largest Rocking Chair” near Cuba to the “World’s Second-Largest Fork” in Springfield, the state is full of the offbeat.

Although fairly short at just 13 miles, the Kansas stretch of the famed road also includes some interesting landmarks for the history buff, including the Marsh Arch Bridge (Rainbow Bridge), Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum and the Galena Mining & Historical Museum.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum in Clinton, Oklahoma, meanwhile, tells the history of the road, its founding, and the time period. Be transported back in time during the Dust Bowl and see how people used the road on their quest to find new homes and prosperity. No visit to the historic route would be complete without stopping at the well-known and visited Blue Whale of Catoosa in Catoosa, Oklahoma. The Blue Whale and the surrounding park are currently undergoing renovations ahead of the Centennial. In Luther, history comes alive at the Threatt Filling Station. Built in 1915, the station was a haven for Black travelers along the Mother Road. The station was named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s List of Most Endangered Places in 2021 and has experienced a resurgence in visibility and renewal since then.

Cars are on display at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, a well-documented famous art installation. In Santa Rosa, New Mexico, the Route 66 Auto Museum showcases a vintage car collection and memorabilia.

Newly erected, Albuquerque’s West Central Route 66 Visitor Center is a new 21,000-square-foot multipurpose venue with a neon sign collection, museum, amphitheater, conference hall, gift shop, community office space and more. The outdoor market areas will be utilized for a makeshift drive-in theater, car shows, artisan pop-ups and other events. An official opening date is coming soon. Albuquerque’s forthcoming “Route 66 Remixed” public art series is set to become a signature attraction. The initiative transforms Central Avenue into an “art-fueled road trip” featuring large-scale art installations and digital experiences that reflect local stories and traditions in partnership with Meow Wolf, Refract Studio and local artists.

The installations include augmented reality experiences at locations such as the Guild Theater and Albuquerque Museum Sculpture Garden, as well as physical artworks, including sculptures and an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus wrap. Visitors will be able to experience individual sites or follow a curated route via a web interface. Hakim Bellamy, Albuquerque’s inaugural Poet Laureate, will serve as narrator and storyteller for the road trip experience.

In the western state of Arizona, there is the Petrified Forest National Park. The Park is the only one in the National Park System containing a section of the historic Mother Road. Arizona also has its quirky roadside attractions. At Jack Rabbit Trading Post in Joseph City, visitors can see a large fiberglass rabbit. Other famous sites include the city of Winslow, commemorated in the well-known Eagles song “Take It Easy,” and Kingman, home to the Arizona Route 66 Museum and the Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum.

The road ends in California, at the famed Santa Monica Pier, featuring an amusement park and ocean views. But before you go there, check out the original McDonald’s site and museum just off Route 66 in San Bernardino and Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch in the Mojave Desert. At the end, in Santa Monica, visitors can see the “End of the Trail” sign on the legendary Santa Monica Pier, standing as the symbolic end of the Route. One of the city’s most popular photo destinations, the sign welcomes road trippers with sweeping ocean views and fresh coastal air steps away from Pacific Park’s Route 66-themed “West Coaster.”

THE QUIRKIEST AND MOST LUXURIOUS STAYS IN ROUTE 66 LODGING

In Arizona, the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook is one of the most iconic landmarks along Main Street USA. For decades, the teepee-inspired motel has been welcoming guests for its vintage charm. The motel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Also in Arizona, the Americana Motor Hotel is located along Route 66 and a 1.5-hour drive from both the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park. The retro-futuristic property features 89 artful rooms with thoughtful design touches like 1970s skiwear-inspired headboards, plus amenities including a year-round heated pool, expansive Backyard with firepits, telescopes for stargazing, rentable bikes to venture around town, EV chargers, a fenced in “Barkyard” for travelers with pets, and Sinaloa-style Mexican cuisine at Baja Mar.

In Oklahoma, The Colcord Hotel is a historic Hilton property in downtown Oklahoma City. Housed in the city’s first skyscraper — a 1910 landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it was reopened in 2006 by Coury Hospitality. The hotel blends early 20th-century elegance with modern comfort and personalized service. Mrs. Colcord’s iconic neon signature atop the building reflects its refined, independent spirit. Guests enjoy stylish rooms and suites with contemporary décor, complimentary Wi-Fi, and upscale amenities.

Also in Oklahoma City, The National, Autograph Collection is a storied hotel housed in the iconic 1931 First National Bank building — one of the city’s most treasured architectural landmarks. Following an extraordinary restoration, the hotel combines the grandeur of the past with the elegance of modern hospitality across nearly 150 luxurious guest rooms and 2,499 square feet of event space. Original features such as murals, vault doors, stone columns, and teller windows are preserved throughout, bringing Oklahoma’s history of oil, banking, and ambition vividly to life.

Up the road in Tulsa, The Campbell Hotel has distinct themes for each room. Whether staying in the Leon Russell Room, Art Deco Room, Oil Barons Room or another room, guests will enjoy luxurious amenities in this restored Spanish Colonial revival building.

The Barfield, Autograph Collection, meanwhile, is located just steps from historic Route 66 in Amarillo, Texas. Housed in the century-old Oliver–Eakle–Barfield Building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel effortlessly marries storied architecture with sophisticated Southern hospitality. Its 112 guest rooms and suites feature custom furnishings, rich leather and cowhide accents, SMART TVs, blackout curtains, designer bathrobes and bath amenities, and complete soundproofing for uninterrupted comfort.

DINING ALONG MAIN STREET USA

Roadside diners are ubiquitous along the Mother Road.

Starting in Chicago, Lou Mitchell’s is at the start of the famed highway. Breakfast is served all day and baked goods come from family recipes. The restaurant opened before Route 66 — in 1923 to be exact. When it opened, it was the first restaurant in Chicago to serve breakfast all day. Donut holes are a trademark of the diner. Every visitor gets some when they come in.

For a taste of world cuisines, check out Mother Road Market along Route 66 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The only nonprofit food hall in the state, Mother Road Market features a variety of stalls with vendors as varied as African, Japanese, Brazilian and Cajun, among others.

Further along the road sits The Rock Cafe in Stroud, Oklahoma. Owned by Dawn Welch, she is the inspiration for the character Sally in the Pixar film “Cars.” The cafe opened in 1939, but a fire in 2008 caused it to close down so repairs could be made. It reopened the following year.

In Arizona, roadtrippers can enjoy an old-school attraction at Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In in Seligman. With simple foods like a chicken sandwich, a shake or a snow cone, guests can’t go wrong at this long-standing eatery.

Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Café in Victorville, California, meanwhile, features recipes from Emma Jean now prepared by her son and daughter. The simple menu is beloved by many.

For those looking to visit the official end of the Route, head to Mel’s Drive In at Lincoln and Olympic Boulevards for a view of the official Route 66 end street signs while savoring American diner favorites. A nostalgic dining destination housed in a historic 1950s building, Mel’s Drive In captures the essence of Route 66 diner culture with a colourful California 66 mural in its parking lot, a host of road trip memorabilia and a Route 66 mosaic at the restaurant’s entrance.

To start planning your next road trip across the USA, visit AmericaTheBeautiful.com/road-trips.

