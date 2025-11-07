Celebrate the season with the exclusive holiday offers this November

The holidays are here, and there is no better time to celebrate your success and reward yourself with the gift of driving your dream car. This November, Mercedes-Benz Philippines invites you to experience the magic of Mercedes-Benz Dream Holidays — a celebration of style, sophistication, and the pure joy of the drive.

Under the festive lights and timeless elegance of the season, Mercedes-Benz presents an opportunity to Drive the Dream with exclusive offers available only this November. It’s an invitation to turn aspirations into reality and make this Christmas truly unforgettable behind the wheel of your dream Mercedes-Benz.

Exclusive offers from now until Nov. 30, 2025

Take this opportunity to choose your dream car and enjoy exceptional offers across select models this holiday season. Mercedes-Benz has a perfect vehicle to match your lifestyle and aspirations for SUV, sedan or van. Visit the Mercedes-Benz Car Roadshow happening this November or visit any showroom in EDSA Greenhills, BGC, Alabang or Cebu.

Car Roadshow in Makati, Ortigas and Quezon City this Holiday season

To bring the experience closer, Mercedes-Benz will be showcasing the vehicles at select lifestyle destinations:

Rockwell Power Plant Mall, from Nov. 3 to Feb. 1, 2026

SM Megamall Fashion Hall, from Nov. 6 to 12, 2025

U.P. Town Center, Activity Center B, from Nov. 15 to 16, 2025

At Rockwell Power Plant Mall, discover the GLE 400e Plug-in Hybrid, the newest addition to the brand’s electrified lineup a powerful blend of efficiency and performance.

Meanwhile, at SM Megamall, visitors can get a closer look at the C-Class alongside the V-Class, designed to bring families together in comfort and style.

Visit any Showroom and Test Drive

Visit the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Greenhills, BGC, Alabang or Cebu, and discover how you can make your dream car truly yours during Mercedes-Benz Dream Days. Everyone is welcome. Inquire about the special offers.

