By Jay Ann Bonghanoy

Global Dominion continues to strengthen its leadership in the financing sector with P1.212 billion in total loan releases in October 2025, a 14% increase from P1.058 billion in July. This milestone marks one of the company’s strongest monthly performances of the year, driven by rising borrower confidence, strong partner relationships, and disciplined financial management. In its October portfolio, disbursements to SMEs and business owners accounted for 37.10% of the total, while women-owned or women-led SMEs contributed 21.81%, reinforcing Global Dominion’s mission to empower entrepreneurs and promote inclusive economic growth nationwide.

Continuing its upward trajectory, Global Dominion recorded 84.45% of its October releases from new accounts and 15.55% from renewals, totaling 2,880 accounts nationwide. This balanced performance highlights the company’s ability to expand its reach while nurturing long-term relationships built on trust and consistent service delivery. The results underscore strong market demand and sustained client confidence in Global Dominion’s financial solutions.

As of September 2025, Global Dominion maintained steady portfolio expansion alongside consistent interest income growth. With Non-Performing Loans (NPL) at just 1.40% and Non-Performing Assets (NPA) at 2.79%, the company continues to demonstrate disciplined credit management and resilience in asset quality, hallmarks of sustainable growth and sound financial stewardship.

Performance comparisons further reinforce this trajectory. October 2025’s P1.212 billion in releases represents a 19% increase from October 2024’s P1.019 billion. Year-to-date loan releases have grown 23% higher than 2024, with a 24% increase versus the previous month. This consistent performance proves that financial growth and social impact can go hand in hand as Global Dominion continues to empower small business owners and uplift communities across the country. With consecutive billion peso months, strong asset quality, and a diversified loan mix, Global Dominion stands among the most resilient and scalable financing firms in the Philippines.

As 2025 draws to a close, Global Dominion is poised to build on its momentum through responsible growth and innovation, guided by integrity and inclusion. Learn more about its loan products and financial solutions at www.gdfi.com.ph. With Global Dominion, #PwedePala to reach new milestones when you have a #KaPartnerMoSaPagAngat by your side.

