The Philippines’ leading finance super app, GCash, has introduced two new game-changing products — GCash PocketPay, which allows merchants to accept card payments seamlessly, and the GCash Virtual US Account, which enables freelancers to receive salaries straight to their e-wallet accounts without additional charges.

Helping MSMEs grow their businesses through card payments

MSMEs are limited to cash only and miss out on additional purchases from credit cards. With the launch of PocketPay, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can now grow their businesses by accepting card payments directly through an Android smartphone.

The tap-to-pay functionality is especially built for mobile sellers, delivery-based vendors, and pop-up merchants operating outside traditional retail channels. It allows businesses to meet customer demand for card payments without investing in costly hardware. The feature is available with zero transaction fees until Dec. 3, 2025, and can be activated via the GCash for Business portal.

“GCash PocketPay makes accepting card payments available for all MSMEs. It’s an easy-to-use and reliable business solution that meets their needs wherever they are,” GCash for Business Head Jong Layug said.

Apart from initiatives for MSMEs, GCash has also launched an offering targeting Filipino freelancers servicing clients from the United States.

Better take-home pay for Filipino remote workers earning in USD

GCash is also addressing a persistent pain point for Filipino freelancers who often lose a portion of their income to costly fees, reducing their take-home pay and delaying access to funds they rely on for daily expenses.

The GCash Virtual US Account, powered by global payments network Meridian1, promises reduced platform fees and forex costs, allowing gig workers to have bigger take-home pay. In addition, the GCash Virtual US Account eliminates high withdrawal fees and hidden charges.

Fully verified GCash users are eligible for account opening. They can transfer funds from different payment platforms, payroll platforms, and marketplaces such as PayPal, Payoneer, Gusto, Deel, Upwork, Freelancer.com, Fiverr, and Onlinejobs.ph.

This feature is seen to boost inflows of dollars into the country from the US, which is a top remittance source for the Philippines. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, about 40% of cash remittances from January to August this year came from the US.

“With the GCash Virtual US Account, we’re enabling Filipino freelancers to take full control of their hard-earned income, allowing them to maximize every peso they earn,” GCash General Manager for International Paul Albano said.

Through GCash PocketPay and GCash Virtual US Account, GCash strengthens its goal of enabling both MSMEs and freelancers by breaking barriers to financial access — whether through effortless card acceptance for small businesses or faster, more affordable cross-border payments for gig workers.

1GCash Virtual US Accounts are issued and maintained by Meridian Payments US under a “for benefit of” arrangement. These are not bank accounts and do not qualify as deposits; hence, they are not covered by any deposit insurance schemes.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

