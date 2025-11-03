Breaking from the one-way norms of car design, VinFast’s nationwide voting contest invites Filipinos to help shape the country’s next electric vehicle, turning customers into collaborators in a people-powered vision for the future.

For once, it’s not the engineers or the executives calling the shots. It’s you.

Through its nationwide car design voting competition “PiliPinas — Your Vote, Your Design for the Future Filipino Drive,” VinFast, the fast-growing global electric vehicle maker from Vietnam, is handing the creative steering wheel to the Filipino public to help select the “National VinFast EV.” Every citizen now has a voice in shaping what could become the country’s first truly Filipino-inspired electric vehicle.

In the traditional world of car manufacturing, design is usually a one-way street. Companies decide what to build, and customers simply choose from what is available. Guided by its customer-centric philosophy, however, VinFast is inviting Filipinos to take part in genuine co-creation by either voting or submitting their own car designs. It is a new kind of collaboration where cars are built not only for the people but also with the people.

Taking part in the competition is simple. Participants can visit www.vinfastpili-pinas.com to explore the design gallery, which features fifty brand-new concepts from VinFast’s electric vehicle lineup: the VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. Each design includes both interior and exterior renderings that highlight futuristic styling and thoughtful craftsmanship. After viewing the entries, participants can cast their votes online and predict how many votes the winning concept will receive.

For those who prefer a more traditional approach, paper ballots may be sent through the Philippine Post Office or dropped off at official collection points nationwide, including VinFast showrooms, service centers, shopping centers, and coffee shops. This hybrid approach ensures that everyone, regardless of location, can easily take part in shaping the design of the future Filipino drive.

Creativity becomes even more exciting when rewards are at stake. VinFast is offering over five million pesos in prizes, making it one of the country’s most generous public voting events. Three Grand Prizes of 150,000 pesos each will go to participants who correctly predict the top-ranked designs across all models and estimate total votes most accurately. Main Prizes, ranging from 40,000 to 80,000 pesos, will be given to winners who identify the most popular design in each vehicle line.

To keep things fun, Raffle Prizes worth 10,000 pesos each will be randomly drawn from all eligible voters, ensuring everyone has a chance to win. Finally, VinFast will randomly award Special Prizes of 15,000 pesos each to participants who submit their own creative design proposals, which could even inspire future VinFast models.

Altogether, there are 318 prizes waiting to be claimed. Whether you are making a careful prediction, expressing your artistic side, or simply casting a vote for the design that speaks to you, there is a genuine sense that everyone has a chance to be rewarded.

Beyond the Contest

Beyond the excitement of the prizes, the campaign represents something larger. It signals a genuine shift in how a global company interacts with its community. For the very first time in the Philippines, VinFast is opening its design process to public insight, creating a bridge between brand and citizen. The final outcome will not only be a new car but also a shared expression of creativity, pride, and identity. That car will truly belong to the drivers, the commuters, and the dreamers who live the experience of mobility every day.

This is what true customer-centricity means. Instead of trying to guess what people want, VinFast is listening directly to the voices that matter most. It is transforming customers into collaborators and turning every vote into a contribution to the nation’s electric future.

The contest also reflects a broader vision for the Philippines. VinFast’s regional strategy, called “For a Green Future,” aims to advance sustainable, intelligent transportation throughout Southeast Asia. By involving Filipinos so deeply in the creative process, the company is ensuring that the country is not only part of this green transition but also a source of inspiration for it.

Now is the time to take part. Visit www.vinfastpili-pinas.com, explore the fifty concepts, choose your favorites, and cast your vote before Nov. 7. You might walk away with a prize, but the real reward is seeing your voice reflected in the design of a national electric vehicle.

