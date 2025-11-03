The memory of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Northern Cebu on Sept. 30 still haunts the region, but for BingoPlus Foundation, it was a call to action defined by dedication and grit.

Armed with a commitment to multiply the good and spread hope, the BingoPlus Foundation immediately mobilized the relief operations to deliver the P6-million support from DigiPlus Interactive and BingoPlus to thousands of Cebuanos affected by the earthquake.

Little did the team know that their dedication and perseverance would be tested as the mission, implemented under the Foundation’s BayanihanPlus program, became one of its most arduous operations to date.

Serving Beyond the Quake

While BingoPlus Foundation, social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., is no stranger to difficult relief operations, the recent leg was the most challenging to date. For the Manila-based Foundation team and the local Cebu BingoPlus employee volunteers, the journey was a test of commitment.

The distribution was fraught with challenges, ranging from aftershocks, heavy rains, impassable roads, and infrastructural damage. This difficult environment peaked on Oct. 13 when volunteers experienced a 5.8-magnitude aftershock, which intensified the already complex relief operations.

Despite the hazards, the team’s resolve was unwavering. Everyone was committed to fulfilling public service — to deliver not just the relief goods but multiply the good and provide hope to thousands of affected Cebuanos.

As Jem Tumbaga, BingoPlus Foundation communications officer, shared, “I learned that serving others is not about how easy the journey is, but how willing your heart is to keep going for those who need you the most.”

Tumbaga added, “Despite the bad weather, rough roads, and the scary aftershocks we experienced in Cebu, my commitment to serve others remains unshaken because I know our service will bring hope to our kababayans severely affected by the earthquake.”

Collaboration to Multiply the Good

In the spirit of multiplying the good through collaboration, the Foundation coordinated with BingoPlus branches, local government units, the Philippine Army 53rd Engineering Brigade, the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS) and supply chain networks, to carry out one of its most complex relief operations, delivering aid barangay to barangay across six municipalities within days. The combined effort in logistics and communications ensured efficient distribution of relief goods to thousands of residents in far-flung areas across Northern Cebu.

“Wala man lisod kaayo ang access diri samot na sa agianan samot na ang kaning sa Tagnucan kay mubalik pa sa mainland (Access here is very difficult, especially the roads, especially for Tagnucan, because the road goes back to the mainland),” said Nino Mangubat, the focal person of PADS in Borbon, shared on a Facebook post.

He added “Karon, kaning gihatag sa BingoPlus Foundation ayuda dako jud kaayo ni ug kwan sa persons with disabilities diri sa Borbon kay nakita jud nato ba bisan og lisod kaayo ang PWD karon amo saning gipaningkamutan sa mga chapter president nga ang tanang ayuda nga gihatag sa BingoPlus amo ning i-house to house na sa mga members. (Now, this aid given by the BingoPlus Foundation is really a huge help for the persons with disabilities here in Borbon, because we truly see that even though it is very difficult for PWDs right now, we — the chapter presidents — are making every effort to ensure that all the aid given by BingoPlus is delivered house-to-house to the members.)”

The PADS representative said “Thank you kaayo BingoPlus sa inyong hatag na suporta sa moa o sa PADS. Thank you kaayo (Thank you very much, BingoPlus, for the support you gave us, or to PADS. Thank you very much).”

P6-million Aid of BayanihanPlus

Through the Foundation’s program BayanihanPlus, volunteers successfully delivered thousands of relief packs to an estimated 56,000 residents across six municipalities in Northern Cebu. This extensive distribution, valued at P6 million, spanned a phased approach from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23.

“Our commitment to the people of Cebu is unwavering,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, BingoPlus Foundation executive director. “This P6-million support from DigiPlus and BingoPlus represents an immediate lifeline for tens of thousands of individuals who lost their homes, livelihoods, and some even their loved ones. We’ve prioritized swift, targeted action to ensure the relief gets into the hands of those who need it most. Sama-sama sa pagtulong. Sabay-sabay sa pagbangon. (We help together. We recover together.)“

Understanding that earthquake recovery is a long-term process, the BingoPlus Foundation will continue working with partners to assess the changing needs of the affected communities as the complex recovery progresses.

For the latest updates on the BingoPlus Foundation, as well as inquiries regarding coordination, assistance, or partnership opportunities, please contact the Foundation via its official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BingoPlusFoundation/.

