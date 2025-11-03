The France-Philippines United Action (FPUA), in partnership with Plastic Odyssey and with the support of the Embassy of France to the Philippines under the Blue Nations Initiative, held the Youth for Dagat Summit on Oct. 25, 2025, at the Alliance Française de Manille in Makati City.

The Summit stands as a testament to the Embassy’s steadfast commitment to advancing sustainability and empowering youth in the Philippines. Through continued French support, initiatives like Youth for Dagat bridge collaboration between France and the Philippines, creating lasting impact in environmental education and action. This partnership reaffirms that even the simplest awareness efforts, when nurtured through international cooperation, can inspire transformative change and cultivate the next generation of sustainability leaders.

A Culminating Celebration of Youth and Collaboration

Serving as the culminating event of the Youth for Dagat (YFD) program, the Summit gathered over 120 participants, including student ambassadors from seven universities, sustainability professionals, policymakers, and development partners.

Serving as the culminating event of the Youth for Dagat (YFD) program, the Summit gathered over 120 participants, including student ambassadors from seven universities, sustainability professionals, policymakers, and development partners.

The morning plenary opened with remarks from Mr. Fabrice Place, Deputy Ambassador of the Embassy of France to the Philippines, and Mr. Olivier Guilly, President of FPUA. This was followed by Mr. Prince Dellosa, Project Coordinator of FPUA, who shared updates on the YFD program, and Mr. Maxime Thirouin of Plastic Odyssey, who presented upcoming initiatives in recycling and circular economy training in the Philippines.

Panel Discussions: Sharing Challenges, Inspiring Action

In the afternoon, a series of expert panels delved into key sustainability topics and youth empowerment themes.

Panel 1: Green Leadership: Moving the Circular Economy from Belief to Policy

Speakers: Vincent Vinarao (QC LGU), Elmerei Cuevas (UNDP), Arnaud Tomc (Better With Water), Ronald Teng (Youth for Dagat)

Moderator: Patrick Tiongson

Panelists shared firsthand experiences implementing waste reduction and recycling initiatives in their organizations and local communities, highlighting the ongoing challenges in shifting habits and systems at both individual and municipal levels. Representing Quezon City LGU, Mr. Vincent Vinarao noted that while cities like QC are leading sustainability efforts, policy implementation is far from simple. Even “simple” bans on single-use plastics — such as shampoo sachets — often face criticism as “anti-poor,” underscoring the need for inclusive and well-planned policymaking that balances environmental and social realities.

Panel 2: Circular Economy & EU–PH Green Economy Partnership

Speakers: Maxime Thirouin (Plastic Odyssey), Nelson De Luna (EcoPoly), Liz Peñaflor (PCIEERD), Amrendra Kumar (ASM Global), Ralph Cuazon (Ecosustainability Consultant)

Moderator: Maxime Thirouin

This discussion bridged perspectives from across industries and countries, revealing how sustainability policies evolve differently among organizations and international partners. While progress can sometimes seem gradual, collaboration between European and Filipino stakeholders continues to strengthen the circular economy ecosystem. The panel also encouraged participants to reflect on how they, as future leaders, can integrate these learnings into their own practices and institutions.

Panel 3: Empowering the Next Generation through Education

Speakers: Yzette Guiwan (YFD), Ronelli Espina (UP Integrated School), Raphael Dionisio (Mad Travel), Razel Suansing (House of Representatives, 2nd District of Sultan Kudarat)

Moderator: Patrick Tiongson

This session emphasized that education is the most powerful foundation for long-term behavioral change. Raphael Dionisio of Mad Travel illustrated this creatively, noting how even classroom lessons can foster sustainability thinking — for instance, turning a simple math problem like “If you have 10 melons and give away 3” into “If we reduce our plastic waste by 3 tons a year, how many tons will we save in 8 years?” Small shifts in education, he shared, can reshape how young minds view environmental responsibility.

Panel 4: Navigating Plastic Pollution & EPR Law: Challenges and Opportunities

Speakers: Hyacinth Magat (GIZ Philippines), Ma. Lourdes Nicole J. Liu (SM Investments Corp.), Atty. Ivy De Pedro (DENR), Maxime Thirouin (Plastic Odyssey)

Moderator: Carlos Hechanova

This final panel brought together voices from government, industry, and international organizations to discuss how policies like the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law can drive systemic change. Ms. Ma. Liu of SM Investments Corporation shared how SM integrates sustainability across its operations, while Atty. Ivy De Pedro of the DENR emphasized that accountability and cooperation are key to the law’s success. Panelists agreed that sustainable change requires consistent, cross-sector collaboration and long-term commitment.

Continuing the Movement

The Summit concluded with a screening of the Plastic Odyssey documentary and a networking session that encouraged participants to connect and share reflections on their environmental journeys.

In the coming weeks, FPUA will distribute EcoBins — three-compartment trash bins made entirely from recycled plastic waste processed at Plastic Odyssey’s Microfactory in Cavite. These will be donated to partner universities as both a token of gratitude and a tangible reminder that “great change begins with small actions from students who dare to lead.”

Through the continued collaboration of FPUA, Plastic Odyssey, and the Embassy of France, Youth for Dagat demonstrates that awareness, education, and action can ripple outward — empowering a new generation of changemakers to lead the way toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.