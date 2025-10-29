Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., one of the country’s leading integrated property developers, proudly received two Golden Arrows at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Golden Arrow Recognition Awards held recently at Okada Manila. The prestigious recognition, conferred by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), underscores Vista Land’s continued commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. This marks the Company’s fourth consecutive year of being recognized by the ACGS. The award was received on behalf of the company by Chief Financial Officer Brian Edang.

Vista Land Chairman Manuel B. Villar Jr. expressed pride in the company’s recognition, saying, “This recognition affirms Vista Land’s steadfast dedication to integrity, transparency, and accountability. For us, good governance is at the core of sustainable growth — it builds trust, strengthens relationships, and ensures that our success benefits not only our shareholders but also our communities.”

The Golden Arrow is a symbol of excellence in corporate governance and is awarded to publicly listed companies that have attained high scores in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS). The ACGS evaluates companies based on their performance in key areas such as the protection of shareholder rights, sustainability and resilience, stakeholder relations, transparency and accountability, and board leadership and oversight.

Vista Land’s recognition underscores its commitment to continuous improvement, good governance, and transparency in all aspects of its operations. The company ensures that its growth strategies align with sustainable and responsible business practices, emphasizing the creation of long-term value for its stakeholders. Among the initiatives that contributed to this achievement are the strengthening of sustainability programs and integration of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles across its operations; timely and transparent disclosures through its investor relations channels; board and management development programs promoting accountability and ethical leadership; and community-focused projects that champion sustainable living, green developments, and livelihood opportunities.

Vista Land President and CEO Manuel Paolo A. Villar added, “We are honored to receive two Golden Arrows, a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to excellence. This milestone inspires us to continuously elevate our governance practices, enhance transparency, and pursue innovation that drives long-term, inclusive progress.”

Vista Land remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance as it continues to expand and develop sustainable communities across the Philippines.

