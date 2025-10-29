ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the Ayala group’s retail electricity unit, clinched its third consecutive gold award at the 2025 Stevie International Business Awards, breaking new ground as the first-ever winner of the Omni-Channel Marketing Strategy of the Year, beating nominations from all over the world. ACEN RES was the lone electricity retailer from the Philippines to claim such distinction this year, in an awards ceremony held recently in Lisbon, Portugal.

Judges lauded the campaign’s insightful messaging, engaging events, and impressive growth, describing it as a standout achievement in the field. By blending storytelling, targeted digital outreach, and well-crafted events, ACEN RES set a new standard for marketing in the renewable energy sector.

The Stevie® International Awards also recognized ACEN RES RESURGENCE for the categories Corporate Event and B2B Event, for demonstrating how sustainability can drive profitability and growth, offering clear, actionable insights to business leaders in the Philippines. It challenged the notion that sustainability is a liability, but instead showing how it can drive operational efficiency and business expansion.

ACEN’s Omni-Channel Marketing Strategy also won in the Small-Budget Marketing Campaign of the Year category, highlighting how ACEN RES achieved extraordinary results with minimal resources. Judges praised the strategy’s clarity and focus, noting the campaign’s concrete and measurable impact.

Known as the “Oscars of the business world,” the Stevie® Awards celebrate excellence in marketing, innovation, customer service, and corporate communications.

“It is our customers who inspire us to do better; we are honored by this recognition and reinforces our direction on purposeful omnichannel communications and meaningful customer experiences,” said Tony Valdez, Senior Vice President for Market Transformation and Retail, who received the award in behalf of ACEN RES.

“Representing the Philippines on this global stage is a privilege, as is being part of a movement to do good,” he added.

In 2023, ACEN RES won the Gold Stevie® for New Product or Service Introduction of the Year, and in 2024 for Brand Experience of the Year. ACEN RES was also cited by the Agora Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Marketing Communications in 2024.

