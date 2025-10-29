The Filinvest Group’s four listed companies were recognized for strong corporate governance at the 2025 Golden Arrow Awards by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD). Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT), and EastWest Banking Corporation (EastWest) each received two Golden Arrows, while Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) received one Golden Arrow.

For Filinvest, good governance is the backbone of sustained growth and stakeholder trust.

“This recognition reflects our collective effort to institutionalize strong governance practices in all aspects of our operations,” said Rhoda A. Huang, President and CEO of FDC. “At Filinvest, we understand that this is not a one-time achievement — it requires continuous effort. Embedding good governance principles in the organization supports our growth plans and fosters trust among our stakeholders.”

The Golden Arrow Awards honor publicly listed companies that achieve high ratings in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), an internationally benchmarked framework that measures corporate governance across five principles: shareholder rights, equitable treatment, stakeholder relations, transparency, and board accountability. ICD’s recognition of the Filinvest Group affirms the companies’ alignment with these global best practices.

Strength in Governance Across the Group

As banking becomes increasingly digital, EastWest Bank emphasizes strong governance by focusing on customer needs and protection, ensuring accountability while safeguarding its presence in the digital space.

“Good governance shapes the way we lead, serve, and make decisions at EastWest. It ensures we remain anchored in integrity, accountability, and the trust our customers place in us. This shared commitment unites us with the broader Filinvest Group and reinforces our dedication to responsible, sustainable growth,” shared Jerry G. Ngo, CEO of EastWest.

In real estate, FLI’s governance principles guide the development of sustainable and inclusive communities nationwide while ensuring its projects are accessible to a wide range of homeowners.

“At Filinvest Land, good governance means staying true to our purpose of building communities where Filipinos can live better lives,” said Tristan Las Marias, President and CEO of FLI. “By upholding integrity and accountability in everything we do, we ensure that our growth translates into real value for our homeowners, partners, and stakeholders.”

FILRT continues to strengthen its portfolio through a more diverse tenant mix while maintaining prudent and responsible management for its shareholders.

“Earning the 2-Golden Arrow recognition from the Institute of Corporate Directors affirms FILRT’s continuing progress in advancing sound governance principles. It reflects our steadfast commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability as we strengthen our REIT platform and uphold the Filinvest Group’s vision of sustainable growth,” said Maricel Brion-Lirio, President and CEO of FILRT.

Sustaining Excellence Across the Group

The Filinvest Group’s recognition at the Golden Arrow Awards underscores its culture of trust which has guided the company’s growth for seven decades. FDC and FLI were honored by the ICD for the fourth consecutive year, while EastWest and FILRT celebrated their third consecutive recognition. As it continues to expand across real estate, banking, power, hospitality and other industries, it remains committed to upholding best governance practices while fulfilling its purpose of enabling Filipino dreams.

