Full-range and trusted property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) marks another milestone with the groundbreaking of Building Aqua, the first building to rise within Sydney Oasis, its newest mid-rise condominium community in Bacoor. This event signals the start of construction and opens more opportunities for aspiring homeowners in the city.

Sydney Oasis is Filinvest Land’s first mid-rise condo development in Bacoor, thoughtfully designed to create an urban oasis in a secure, gated 1.59-hectare enclave. The community combines modern conveniences, resort-inspired amenities, and an accessible location, making it an ideal choice for both end-users and investors.

A New Chapter Opens

Building Aqua, the first of four mid-rise buildings in Sydney Oasis, will rise 12 storeys high with one basement level, ground floor parking, and 11 residential floors. At the rooftop, a Sky Lounge will offer residents a unique leisure spot with expansive views of the horizon.

The building will feature studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, smartly planned with Filinvest Land’s new-generation innovations. These include enhanced security through keycard access doors, bigger kitchen areas for optimized space, smart facial mirrors, and glass bathroom enclosures — ensuring both function and comfort for modern condo living.

FLI Senior Vice-President and Residential Business Unit Head Averose Valderrama shares, “As part of the new-generation projects of Filinvest Land, Sydney Oasis brings a fresh take on resort-style living with its modern, tech-ready units and thoughtfully designed amenities. It also marks a milestone for the community as the first Oasis development to feature a Sky Lounge — an elevated upgrade from the sky gardens previously included in earlier Oasis projects.”

Resort-Inspired Living

Each building is master-planned to complement Sydney Oasis’ Australian coastline-inspired environment. At the heart of the development is Club Oasis, the community’s vibrant centerpiece that offers various venues for relaxation, recreation, and wellness.

Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities such as a beach-edged swimming pool, basketball court, outdoor gym, kids’ play area, and pet-friendly zones. A built-in retail strip located at the main entrance will also provide convenient shopping and services for residents and visitors alike.

Prime Location Advantage

Situated along E. Aguinaldo Highway and only a few meters away from CAVITEX, Sydney Oasis ensures everyday accessibility with nearby transport hubs, shopping centers, hospitals, schools, and churches. Its strategic location allows residents to enjoy a vacation-like lifestyle while staying connected to life’s essentials.

A Dream Lifestyle Made Possible

With its unique features, prime location, and resort-inspired environment, Sydney Oasis is set to redefine mid-rise condo living in Bacoor. Building Aqua is now open for pre-selling and is targeted for completion by 2Q 2029.

For over five decades, Filinvest Land has been building Filipino dreams by creating quality communities nationwide. With Building Aqua on the rise, more home seekers in Bacoor can look forward to a refreshing lifestyle they truly deserve.

To know more about Sydney Oasis, interested parties can call 0917-545-7788 or visit sydneyoasis.com.ph for more information.

