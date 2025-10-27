DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the country’s digital entertainment provider behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, achieved a major milestone in corporate governance excellence by earning its first-ever Golden Arrow Award.

The recognition was conferred on Oct. 23, 2025, during the awarding ceremony organized by the institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), the Philippines’ Domestic Ranking Body (DRB) for the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS).

DigiPlus received a 2-Golden Arrow Award, one of the five levels of distinction granted to publicly listed companies that demonstrate outstanding corporate governance performance.

The Golden Arrow Recognition is among the Philippines’ most prestigious corporate honors, recognizing companies that lead in transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Anchored on the ACGS framework, it evaluates how effectively organizations uphold shareholder rights, engage stakeholders, promote sustainability, ensure transparency, and maintain strong board oversight in alignment with both local and international governance standards.

“Earning our first Golden Arrow affirms DigiPlus’ commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco. “We are proud to be recognized among the country’s most trusted, publicly-listed companies and remain focused on creating a long-term value for our shareholders, stakeholders, and the customers and the communities we serve by leading with transparency, accountability, and integrity.”

