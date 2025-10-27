A New Chapter for Cold Storage Seafood

By Melody Samaniego

Some businesses sell products. Others build relationships. And then there are families like the Quas, who somehow turn the simple act of buying seafood into an experience of warmth, gratitude, and belonging.

For nearly three decades, Cold Storage Seafood has been synonymous with trust, freshness, and quiet excellence. What began as a family’s devotion to quality and honest work has grown into one of the most respected names in the country’s seafood industry — now almost 200 branches strong, yet still run with the same personal touch that made customers feel at home since day one.

At a recent afternoon gathering, the brand celebrated another milestone — the launch of the Cold Storage Seafood Membership Card, a heartfelt way of rewarding loyalty and deepening the bond between the company and its customers. The event, as anyone who knows the Quas might expect, was warm, welcoming, and tastefully understated. Guests were greeted with smiles, thoughtful details, and a feast of signature seafood favorites — the kind of meal that says more about gratitude than any speech ever could.

Marco Qua, President of Cold Storage Seafood, spoke with quiet pride as he introduced the program. “This is not just a card,” he said. “It is our way of saying thank you and giving our customers more reasons to enjoy shopping with us.”

The membership, designed as a token of appreciation, comes with thoughtful perks: a free welcome sushi platter upon registration, a birthday treat during one’s birth month, a 10% discount on purchases, and access to exclusive deals, events, and even a priority lane for holiday orders. For regular shoppers, it’s more than convenience — it’s connection.

In his speech, Marco revealed an additional surprise: members will soon have a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan, the global home of sushi and premium seafood. It’s an exciting gesture, but also symbolic — a way of saying that Cold Storage will always aspire to bring the best of the sea closer to Filipino homes.

The event also offered a glimpse of the next generation of the family. Megan Qua, Marco’s young niece, charmed the guests as she took the stage — confident, articulate, and unmistakably a Qua. Watching her speak, one could easily imagine the same quiet discipline and genuine warmth that built the business now flowing through another generation.

And perhaps that’s what makes Cold Storage Seafood stand apart. Beyond the freshness of its catch, beyond the gleaming counters of Wilson and Banawe, lies a legacy of care. A family who shows up — in person, in service, and in sincerity. Their customers don’t just shop; they belong.

In the end, the Cold Storage Membership Card is more than a loyalty program. It’s a reflection of the company’s enduring philosophy — that good business is, at its core, about relationships. About gratitude that’s felt, not announced. About food that nourishes both body and heart.

With love, loyalty, and the sea — Cold Storage continues to remind us that the finest things in life are built not in haste, but in care.

