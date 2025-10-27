“From the very start, we recognized that partnering with a trusted bank was fundamental to the success of our business,” said Virgilio Lim of Suyen Corp. “What began as a purely depository relationship with BDO has evolved into a comprehensive partnership, from credit lines and co-branded products to capital loans, that continues to support our growth today.”

Suyen Corp.’s relationship with BDO began in 1987 and has grown alongside BENCH/ from a small T-shirt store to a global lifestyle brand with over 1,500 stores worldwide. Today, Suyen represents 18 homegrown brands and 42 international labels, including Aldo, Jo Malone, Charles & Keith, Paul Boulangerie and Marugame while continuing to expand its footprint in both traditional and emerging markets.

“BDO has been a reliable partner in various aspects of our operations,” said Bryan Lim of Suyen Corp. “They have supported construction projects, provided capital for expansion, and facilitated systems like our automatic credit arrangement that help us work more efficiently with suppliers and landlords.”

BDO’s Cash Management Services have played a vital role in ensuring smooth and efficient operations, whether through its payroll solutions, deposit pickup, or point-of-sale (POS) integration across all BENCH/ stores nationwide.

The company’s remarkable growth is now symbolized by Bench Tower, Suyen Corp.’s 24-storey headquarters in Bonifacio Global City. Designed to meet green mark and LEED Platinum standards, the landmark building reflects the firm’s commitment to sustainable development while giving its brands, led by BENCH/, the operational capacity to scale both locally and globally.

“Helping Filipino brands like Bench scale responsibly means more than business success. Bench Tower reflects a long-term vision that goes beyond retail, and we at BDO remain committed to support Suyen as it showcases the best of the Philippines to the world, generates livelihood, and fosters innovation,” said Charles Rodriguez, BDO Unibank’s executive vice-president and head of Institutional Banking Group.

Beyond commercial expansion, Suyen Corp. is a builder of brands and a contributor to the nation’s economic and cultural landscape — supporting over 9,000 jobs, collaborating with more than 700 local suppliers, and championing Filipino heritage through initiatives like Ternocon, in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, which reimagines the traditional Filipino Terno for modern times.

“Our relationship with BDO has remained strong from the beginning and continues to thrive today. For 38 years, they have made us feel truly valued. Their team is responsive, accommodating, and reliable in delivering consistent client service,” shared Ben Chan of Suyen Corp.

BDO’s long-standing partnership with Suyen Corp. demonstrates its dedication to empowering Philippine enterprises achieve lasting success, strengthening the nation’s position as a hub for world-class brands and fueling sustainable economic growth.

