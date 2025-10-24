With a strong commitment to creating spaces that elevate everyday life, One Delta Terraces prioritizes people more than anything else. Sitting at the vibrant corner of West Avenue and Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, this pre-selling development by DMCI Homes delivers a refined and well-rounded lifestyle through thoughtfully designed interiors and lifestyle-focused amenities.

It provides three levels of indoor amenities, including an entire floor dedicated to health and movement. It is the kind of community that offers a complete environment for wellness, productivity, and leisure—all conveniently within the community.

Wellness in Motion

Living well means staying active, and One Delta Terraces supports this with a full range of indoor and outdoor fitness amenities centered around its Active Zone, a dedicated floor for recreation and movement.

At the core is a modern fitness gym that’s fully equipped for both cardio and strength training. Designed to meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts and casual movers alike, the gym features large windows that bring in natural light and frame views of Quezon Avenue—adding energy and inspiration to every session.

Step outside and you’ll find the open-air fitness area, surrounded by greenery and equipped with durable, weatherproof machines. This refreshing space allows residents to move with nature while still within the safety and convenience of the community.

Landscaped surroundings and open sky views also create a rejuvenating atmosphere you won’t find in standard condo gyms.

Unwind and Connect

Fitness is only one part of a well-rounded lifestyle. At One Delta Terraces, indoor spaces are also built to support relaxation, connection, and a sense of belonging.

The ground floor lounge, for instance, is bathed in natural light and softened by elements like indoor greenery and warm tones, inviting residents to slow down and embrace the now.

You can be reading, working remotely, or catching up with friends as you laze around in this cozy, nature-inspired indoor setting—while getting the feel of the outdoors.

Nearby, the reception lobby offers an experience that is elegant, modern, and welcoming. Inspired by upscale hotel interiors, the space features designer lighting, rich textures, and a layout that makes every arrival feel luxurious.

For more private moments of fun, the entertainment room provides an exclusive escape.

With acoustic-treated interiors, this dedicated space is perfect for movie nights and casual get-togethers, right in your own building.

Throughout this QC condo, elevator lobbies are enhanced with mood lighting, digital elevator screens, and high-speed elevators, adding style and efficiency to every movement within the building.

And get this: there are two snack bar locations, making it easy to grab a quick refreshment before a workout or during a break.

The Big-Little Things That Make a Difference

Beyond style and amenities, One Delta Terraces is also equipped with smart, efficient features that enhance daily living. Common areas are illuminated with LED lighting, offering both eco-efficiency and a pleasant glow. Seamless internet access is available in key indoor spaces, making it easy to stay connected wherever you are in the area.

Families are thoughtfully accommodated as well, with a landscaped play area featuring interactive outdoor equipment, which provides a safe and engaging environment for children to explore, grow, and meet new friends.

Residents can also retreat to the sixth floor and roof deck, which offer cozy lounging spots with unobstructed views of the city skyline—perfect for catching your breath, enjoying sunset hues, or simply having a quiet moment above the city.

From movement to stillness, productivity to play, the amenities at One Delta Terraces are inspired by how people truly live today. It is that unique haven where connection is a necessity and every space brings comfort, convenience, and style under one sustainable, beautiful, and modern structure.

One Delta Terraces is one of the developments of DMCI Homes, renowned for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio City, Boracay, and Davao City. Each of its properties is built with world-standard craftsmanship borne from D.M. Consunji Inc.’s over 60 years of expertise in the construction and development industry.

