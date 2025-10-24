A beach-inspired urban resort built for Gen Z’s lifestyle of style, self-expression, and endless content.

SM City La Union is changing the Elyu experience. The 89th SM mall captures Gen Z’s lifestyle with coastal design, indoor greenery, and social spaces built for the new generation’s way of living.

Near the shores of San Fernando, the mall blends Elyu’s surf culture with a modern retail experience. It features curated zones for fashion, collectibles, beauty, and wellness that reflect Gen Z’s taste for individuality. Every detail embodies the innovative, sustainable, and evolving identity of the new SM Supermalls.

The architecture draws inspiration from the rhythm of the sea and the strength of the shore, featuring a façade of clean lines, local stonework, and lush greenery that blends seamlessly into the landscape. Inside, circular skylights fill the mall with natural light. At the same time, the Grand LED Staircase ripples with wave-like motion beneath a chandelier of seashells and rattan, showcasing local craftsmanship and La Union’s coastal charm.

At the heart of the mall is The Boardwalk, a coastal lifestyle zone featuring local cafés, themed restaurants, and gourmet food trucks. From there, visitors have direct access to The Sandbox, where they can play volleyball, enjoy daily live entertainment, and relax in the sea breeze. Indoors, wide glass spans and skylights create a bright, open atmosphere perfect for photos and gatherings.

Marking the opening is an art installation by Filipino artist Leeroy New, created with bamboo and recycled materials. The piece symbolizes creativity, sustainability, and renewal, reflecting SM City La Union’s commitment to local artistry and green initiatives.

“SM City La Union captures Elyu’s youthful energy. It mirrors our customers’ lifestyle: vibrant, connected, and creative,” said Steven Tan, SM Supermalls President. “This is our pledge to bring new experiences to every generation. It is all for you.”

SM City La Union is more than a shopping destination. It is a cultural hub for Gen Z—an urban beach resort where community, creativity, and sustainability meet. This is not just a mall. This is your Elyu story, reimagined for a new era.

