Maya, the country’s leading all-in-one finance platform, was named Apex Company of the Year at the 2025 Asia CEO Awards—recognizing its impact in reshaping how Filipinos access payments and banking through technology.

The award celebrates organizations that deliver exceptional economic and social impact. Maya was recognized for using its technology to make payments and banking simpler, more inclusive, and more efficient for millions of Filipinos.

Maya also received a Circle of Excellence citation for Technology Company of the Year, following its 2023 win as Most Innovative Company of the Year.

Rebuilding Banking for the Digital Generation

Traditional banking in the Philippines has historically relied on branch networks and slow credit processes, leaving out many young, digital-savvy Filipinos with limited financial history. Maya changed that.

Powered by Maya Philippines for payments and Maya Bank for digital banking, Maya’s all-in-one platform connects deposits, credit, payments, and investments through a single ecosystem: the Maya app for individuals, the Maya Business app for MSMEs, and Maya Business Manager for enterprises.

All are built on Maya’s proprietary technology and AI-driven decision engine, enabling instant credit evaluation, personalized offers, and faster, more accessible services.

“Our mission has always been to reimagine how banking works for Filipinos—by making it simpler, more inclusive, and deeply integrated into their everyday lives,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group President and Co-Founder of Maya Bank. “This recognition from the Asia CEO Awards affirms how technology, when done right, can drive both economic value and meaningful social impact.”

Technology as the Core Advantage

“We build technology that can see, learn, and respond in real time,” said Alfred Lo, Maya Group Chief Technology Officer. “That’s how we make financial services faster, safer, and more personal.”

Maya has one of the largest fintech technology and data teams in the Philippines, building and maintaining a unified architecture for payments, lending, and banking. Built on a cloud-first, mobile-first infrastructure, Maya has evolved into an AI-first organization, with models that automate credit scoring, optimize pricing, and personalize engagement in real time. This structure allows rapid product innovation while keeping risk and compliance tightly integrated.

Driving Financial Inclusion and National Impact

Beyond building a powerful digital finance ecosystem, Maya is committed to advancing financial inclusion and supporting national development. Through its MSME programs, Maya enables thousands of small entrepreneurs to access digital payments, credit, and business tools—helping them scale and compete in an increasingly digital economy.

Maya also works with public and private institutions to promote financial literacy and inclusion among key sectors. These initiatives include financial education programs for students and teachers in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), partnerships that support national athletes through its collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and collaborations with government agencies to modernize payments and improve service delivery.

By empowering individuals, communities, and institutions, Maya contributes to building a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem for the country.

Maya is the #1 Fintech Ecosystem in the Philippines, with Maya, the #1 Digital Bank, and Maya Business, the #1 Omni-Channel Payment Processor. Maya Bank, Inc. is a digital bank regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, with deposits insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation up to ₱1 million per depositor. To learn more about Maya, visit maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow Maya at @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and @mayaofficialph on Twitter.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.