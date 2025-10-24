Recognizing his visionary leadership and lifelong commitment to advancing financial inclusion, resilience, and empowerment among Filipinos, Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of the PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies, was hailed CEO of the Year – Grand Winner at the Asia CEO Awards 2025.

Guided by Lhuillier’s visionary leadership, the PJ Lhuillier Group has grown into one of the country’s most diversified and purpose-driven conglomerates, with a network of companies that set the standard for innovation and accessibility in financial services and beyond. Under his stewardship, Cebuana Lhuillier has become the nation’s largest and leading microfinance provider; Cebuana Lhuillier Services Corporation (CLSC) connects Filipinos worldwide through secure, real-time remittance solutions; Cebuana Lhuillier Bank (CLB) expands access to savings, loans, and digital banking for MSMEs and underserved communities; Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Brokers (CLIB) leads in microinsurance, delivering affordable protection designed for every Filipino’s needs; and Cebuana Lhuillier Financial Corporation (CLFC) provides accessible loan products that empower growth and stability. Lhuillier’s leadership also extends to Cebuana Lhuillier Jewelry Premium, Just Jewels, Gold Bar, and Re-Find, expanding access to investment and wealth-building opportunities for Filipinos.

Beyond business, Lhuillier is a steadfast advocate for nation-building. Through the Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation, Inc. (CLFI), he champions initiatives centered on education, disaster resilience, and community development, creating opportunities that uplift lives and strengthen communities. His passion for sports as a platform for youth empowerment is equally evident in his roles as President of the Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP) and President of the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL).

“For decades, we have worked to ensure that access to financial services is not a privilege, but a right—providing solutions that meet people wherever they are in their financial journey,” said Lhuillier. “This honor reflects the passion and dedication of the entire PJ Lhuillier team, whose collective efforts continue to make inclusive growth a reality.”

Under his leadership, PJ Lhuillier also received multiple Circle of Excellence recognitions at the Asia CEO Awards 2025—CSR Company of the Year, sponsored by Innodata; Diversity Company of the Year, presented by PSG Global Solutions; and APEX Company of the Year, presented by Microsourcing—honoring its excellence in community engagement, inclusive workplace culture, and organizational performance.

Now in its 16th year, the Asia CEO Awards stands as the largest business awards program in the Philippines and one of the most prestigious in Southeast Asia. The event honors leaders and organizations shaping the country’s economic progress and positioning the Philippines as a premier business hub in the region.

Through Lhuillier’s steadfast leadership, PJ Lhuillier continues to champion financial empowerment—transforming lives, uplifting communities, and setting new benchmarks for inclusive financial services in the Philippines.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.