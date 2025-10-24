Pasay City, Metro Manila, October 22, 2025—TP, a global leader in digital business services, was recently named Grand Winner of the Service Excellence Company of the Year award at the 2025 Asia CEO Awards held at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom.

In addition to this top honor, TP was also recognized as a Circle of Excellence Finalist in two categories,namely Most Innovative Company of the Year and IBPAP IT-BPM Techblazer of the Year.

These prestigious distinctions underscore TP’s industry leadership in delivering world-class service, drivingbusiness growth, and contributing to the Philippines’ economic development and global competitivenessthrough innovation and human capital advancement.

AI + Human Synergy for Superior CX Delivery

Evolving from the traditional BPO model into the future-ready IT-BPM organization it is today, TP in thePhilippines consistently raises its service delivery standards through its Foundational AI Backbone (TP.aiFAB) alongside the Teleperformance Operational Processes and Standards (TOPS)—TP’s global quality andcompliance network.

TP.ai FAB is an integrated technology platform that safely orchestrates AI, human experts, and technologyat scale. The platform enables the organization further to deliver exceptional services on internal andexternal fronts alike.

TOPS, on the other hand, establishes standardized benchmarks, operating procedures, and compliancechecks that ensure consistent performance excellence across all TP sites, accounts, and lines of business.

Together, these frameworks illustrate TP’s commitment to harnessing both advanced technology andemotional intelligence, proving that excellence lies in the synergy between human capability andinnovation.

Revolutionizing CX through Human-Amplified AI

This year, TP in the Philippines redefined customer experience by building TP.AI, the organization’sproprietary AI platform, atop its proprietary business transformation framework. TP.AI amplifies humanpotential through Generative and Agentic AI, transforming customer experience (CX) from a cost centerinto a strategic business advantage.

Now deployed across over 100 programs and 700 client implementations, TP.AI is a first-of-its-kindcentralized platform in the Philippine CX industry, featuring:

1) TP Microservices, a proprietary architecture managing 116+ unique cloud-based microservices enabling faster innovation and scalability.

2) Domain Knowledge Integration—embedding deep industry expertise across telecommunications, retail, travel, healthcare, financial services, public sector, and utilities;

3) Agentic AI Capabilities – advanced self-actuating automation handling complex, multi-step processes while preserving human oversight for emotionally nuanced interactions.

Most notably, TP has proven that AI amplification of human capabilities outperforms AI-only automation. While many organizations pursue full automation, TP continues to champion the human-AI partnership, delivering superior, emotionally intelligent customer experiences.

“The recent Asia CEO Awards wins are a testament to TP’s unwavering commitment to excellence—across service delivery, digital transformation, social responsibility, and innovation through human-amplified AI. This recognition further solidifies TP as a driving force in the Philippine IT-BPM industry and beyond. We are proud of what we’ve achieved so far, and look forward to shaping the next era of intelligent, human-centered business solutions,” said Rahul Jolly, CEO of TP in the Philippines.

The Asian CEO Awards honors individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the Philippines’ economic progress and position the country as a leading business destination in the Asia-Pacific region.

About TP in the Philippines

TP in the Philippines is part of the Teleperformance Group, which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Company’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. TP also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Backed by the Teleperformance Group’s nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate team members globally who currently speak more than 300 languages, TP in the Philippines has a global scale and local presence which allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

Visit the group at www.tp.com.

