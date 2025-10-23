In another step towards building better communities, Megawide Corporate Foundation, Inc. (“MCFI” or “the Foundation”)—the corporate social responsibility arm of Megawide Construction Corporation (“Megawide”)—recently completed two sustainability projects, embodying its mission to build sustainable, inclusive spaces.

A renewed home of hope and care for children in need

On 16 October, the Foundation formally turned over the newly renovated Milagrosa Dormitory to White Cross Children’s Home in San Juan City, providing a safe and nurturing home for children under the organization’s care.

The upgraded facility includes a sleeping area, play zone, and comfort rooms, all thoughtfully designed to create a space of comfort and security. The project was carried out through EConstruction, MCFI’s sustainability initiative that integrates eco-friendly materials, upcycled resources, and efficient design practices into community infrastructure.

“This collaborative project is truly a labor of love and light,” shared MCFI Executive Director Atty. Mia Castro. “Love, because it represents the compassion and collaboration among Megawide’s teams, partners, sponsors, and volunteers. And light, because it brings hope to the children of White Cross showing that they are seen, valued, and supported. This is how engineering a better future begins:

with empathy and collective action.”

White Cross President Mary Concepcion Young expressed that the dormitory represents a fresh start and a renewed sense of home for their children.

“We are deeply grateful to Megawide Foundation for their generosity. This dormitory gives our children a space built with care, compassion, and a commitment to their well-being,” said Young.

Bridging urban life and nature through a sustainable space

Last October 10, MCFI also unveiled another EConstruction milestone—the Bird Hide Project—at the Las Piñas–Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). The structure was designed as a sustainable viewing deck that supports birdwatching, biodiversity conservation, and environmental awareness. Built with recycled materials and efficient design principles, the project serves as a symbol of harmony between urban development and environmental stewardship.”

“The Bird Hide stands as proof that sustainability and social responsibility go hand in hand,” shared MCFI President Tata Saavedra. “Our work goes beyond construction; we’re building trust, hope, and opportunities for a First-World Philippines. These projects show how thoughtful design can uplift lives while protecting our natural and social environments.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park Protected Area Superintendent Christopher Villarin also commended the initiative for its meaningful contribution to the environment.

“This indeed is a meaningful contribution to our efforts in conserving urban biodiversity. It provides a safe and educational space for visitors to appreciate nature while reinforcing the importance of protecting ecosystems. We are thankful to Megawide Foundation for supporting our mission to balance development with environmental protection.”

Both projects were implemented in partnership with Megawide Construction, the Foundation’s key builder-partner that shares the same vision of empowering communities and advancing a First-World Philippines. The White Cross Milagrosa Dormitory was led by Group Operations Head Rey Rodrin, while the Bird Hide Project was headed by Group Operations Head Jules Ronquillo, showing the company’s unified commitment to social responsibility and sustainable innovation. Megawide Foundation aims to continuously champion sustainable community building, demonstrating how innovation in construction can drive lasting positive impact for people, communities, and the planet.

ABOUT MEGAWIDE FOUNDATION

Megawide Corporate Foundation, Inc. is the corporate social responsibility arm of Megawide Construction Corporation, a leading Filipino conglomerate with several subsidiaries and strategic business units engaged in engineering, infrastructure and renewable energy. The Foundation was established in 2012 as part of the company’s sustainability and social development initiatives. In their pursuit to building First-World Communities together, the Foundation develops and implements impactful, sustainable, and innovative programs anchored on its three main pillars: education, environment, and disaster assistance.

